Public Affairs Specialist

LOUISIANA ARMY National Guard Soldiers with the 1021st Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 205th Engineer Battalion and 225th Engineer Brigade constructed an obstacle course for the Reserve Officer Training Corps at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond on July 14. (Courtesy photo)

 

 Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh

The Louisiana National Guard (LANG) 225th Engineer Brigade, 769th Engineer Battalion and 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team worked last month to complete multiple site projects in local communities across Louisiana for their annual training.

