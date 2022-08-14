The REAL ID enforcement date is approaching. Beginning May 3, 2023, citizens 18 years of age and older must present a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, a valid passport, or another acceptable form of federal identification to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants. A Louisiana REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner. 

