In response to statewide school closures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the state Department of Education recently released guidance to school systems regarding how they can ensure high school seniors who were on track to graduate this spring can still do so on-time and without penalty.
The guidance, which is now presented in a Q&A format and now available on the department’s COVID-19 web page, addresses course credits, assessments, graduation ceremonies and diplomas, and other key topics.
It also provides information to students regarding Taylor Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS) scholarships and recaps the various regulatory flexibilities granted by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE), the Board of Regents, the Governor, and the U.S. Department of Education to make graduation and promotion possible during this extraordinary time.
Local school systems will decide how to award course credits. School systems will determine if students have demonstrated proficiency in the grade-level content and/or courses to award credit and provide options to students who have not. The school system, in consultation with parents and students, will also decide to award that credit by letter grade or by simple “Pass” and “Fail” grades.
Seniors do not have to take standardized tests or achieve industry-based credentials (IBCs) to earn a diploma. The spring LEAP 2025 assessment window has been cancelled, and the requirement has been waived for currently enrolled seniors who will graduate by August 31, 2020. If a student needs to retest in order to earn a diploma, a summer administration will be available.
If a senior has not had the opportunity to take the ACT, it is not required for graduation, but it may be needed for scholarships. The rescheduled state ACT administration is June 2, 2020. The IBC terminal graduation requirement has also been waived for Jump Start seniors who will graduate by August 31, 2020.
Seniors currently taking dual-enrollment courses have completion options. The Board of Regents is bringing a policy recommendation forward in April 2020 that will codify allowing a student to continue the course via distance learning options through the higher education institution and earn credit when the course ends; opt for an “In Progress” designation and have until August 31, 2020, to complete the course and earn credit; or opt for an “Administrative Withdrawal” and exit the course with no credit and nothing posted to the official college transcript.
Diplomas remain scheduled to print and arrive on time. Diploma printing is currently on track, and diploma and diploma seal shipments are scheduled to arrive on time.
This year, schools may host virtual graduation ceremonies, or host in-person gatherings later in summer, once it is safe to do so, even if students will be considered graduates in May 2020.
School systems will determine how to calculate grade point averages (GPAs) to determine class rankings and other honors.
The department continues to develop next steps for grades Kindergarten through 11 and will request additional regulatory waivers from BESE as needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.