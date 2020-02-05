If the town of Sterlington’s only troubles entail making debt service payments and a plan is in place to pay off the debt, why does the town need a fiscal administrator?
Officials on the state Fiscal Review Committee posed that question to Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez and the town’s fiscal administrator, I.M. “Junior” Shelton Jr., last week at the state Capitol in Baton Rouge.
Members of the Fiscal Review Committee include Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera, state Attorney General Jeff Landry and state Treasurer John Schroder.
“If we had a plan in writing and we know where we’re deficient in the things we need to correct, why do we need a fiscal administrator in place for a year?” Schroder said. “Another year? I mean, you have to pay for that.”
As Schroder noted, each entity under the state’s control pays the salary, lodging and travel expenses of a fiscal administrator. That means Sterlington’s taxpayers are paying Shelton’s wages and travel expenses. In some cases, a town may pay up to $150,000 a year for a fiscal administrator.
The Fiscal Review Committee met Jan. 29 to hear updates from fiscal administrators about their progress helping their municipalities become solvent or at least on the path to solvency.
In Shelton’s opening remarks, he said the town was maintaining all its public services and making its regular debt service payments.
“We are completely up to date with every debt we have out there,” Shelton said. “That’s either long-term debt or bonded debts.”
Schroder asked whether there was a written plan to pay off debts. Shelton began his work as the town’s fiscal administrator in August 2019.
“It’s only now that I could tell you I feel comfortable placing a plan in place,” Shelton said.
Later, Shelton predicted he would likely still be in charge as a fiscal administrator at the same time next year.
Shelton’s prediction that he might continue to work as fiscal administrator provoked a burst of questions from Schroder.
Schroder asked Velasquez why he could not oversee the town’s operations instead of Shelton.
“I know he (Shelton) brings credibility,” Schroder said. “Six months from now, if we can’t get this administration pointed in the right direction, I don’t know what another six months does.”
In response, Shelton defended his position by claiming he meant “one year” as the “longest time frame.”
“I wish I could tell you I could be out of there next month,” Shelton said. “There will be serious hard work over the next three to four months. After that time period, the confidence level may rise.”
Shelton suggested some unknown disaster might also force him to remain as the town’s fiscal administrator.
Schroder suggested Sterlington hire someone to handle the same financial decisions as Shelton, without relying on Shelton as a fiscal administrator.
“I think we need to have some progression where the city is taking over,” Schroder said. “What I see right now is that you’re totally entrenched.”
Shelton questioned whether Sterlington’s officials could operate the town responsibly if he left.
“I think I need to be confident that the plan can withstand anybody,” he said.
Schroder reminded Velasquez that Sterlington taxpayers could not afford to have a fiscal administrator in place for another year or two.
“I don’t think you can afford to have one for six more months,” Schroder said.
