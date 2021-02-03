The state Department of Health recently published a list of pharmacies providing the COVID-19 vaccine on the department’s website.
Locations include:
- Brookshires Pharmacy at 1801 North 18th St. in Monroe: (318) 340-6470
- RxONE St. Francis at 309 Jackson St. in Monroe (https://stfran.com/services/pharmacy): (877) 612-8653
- Walgreens at 2801 Louisville Ave. in Monroe (https://www.walgreens.com/covid19vac)
- Aron’s Pharmacy at 1209 North 18th St. in Monroe: (318) 323-2242
- PHSC Desiard Primary Care Clinic at 2913 Betin St. in Monroe (https://www.phsccenter.org/locations.php): (318) 651-9914
- Walgreens at 2323 Forsythe Ave. in Monroe (https://www.walgreens.com/covid19vac)
- Ochsner LSU Health Monroe Family Practice at 4864 Jackson St. in Monroe: (318) 330-7141
- My Pharmacy of Monroe at 1734 S 9th St. in Monroe: (318) 387-6725
- Ouachita Parish Health Unit at 1650 Desiard St. in Monroe: (318) 361-7370
- Parkway Pharmacy at 10374 Highway 165 North in Sterlington (https://www.parkway-pharmacy.com/contact-us): (318) 812-2305
- Super 1 Pharmacy at 2907 Cypress St. in West Monroe (https://www.super1foods.com/stores/west-monroe-602/6019): (318) 325-3142
- Walgreens at 5349 Cypress St. in West Monroe (https://www.walgreens.com/covid19vac)
- Walgreens at 3304 Cypress St. in West Monroe (https://www.walgreens.com/covid19vac)
- Walmart Pharmacy at 2400 Cypress St. in West Monroe (https://www.walmart.com/store/3743-west-monroe-la): (318) 267-3001
