State Rep. Lance Harris announced last week his bid to replace U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham in Congress.
Harris, an Alexandria Republican, is the most high-profile announced candidate for the 5th District seat. Abraham, also a Republican, last week reiterated his intention to step down after three terms.
“Ralph Abraham has served our state with honor and distinction and I want to personally thank him for his service,” Harris said. “The voters of this district deserve a proven conservative as their next congressman; someone with real life business experience and a record of fighting for Louisiana families, Louisiana jobs, and Louisiana values. That’s exactly who I am.”
Ouachita Parish Police Juror Scotty Robinson, a Republican, and Democrat Sandra “Candy” Shoemaker-Christophe of Alexandria also have announced campaigns, while Abraham’s chief of staff, Republican Luke Letlow, also recently announced he would be a candidate.
Harris is one of Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards’ most outspoken critics in the Louisiana Legislature. He is the former head of the House Republican delegation and last year led an unsuccessful effort to roll back a 0.45 cent temporary sales tax used to shore up the state budget in 2018.
Last year, Harris endorsed Abraham’s bid for governor over fellow Republican Eddie Rispone. Abraham finished third in the open primary and failed to make the runoff.
Louisiana’s sprawling 5th District covers much of the northeastern and central areas of the state, along with the northern portions of the Florida parishes, and includes the cities of Alexandria and Monroe.
