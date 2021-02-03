The Office of State Procurement recently issued a request for proposals (RFP) to secure new voting equipment to replace the state’s current stock of some 10,000 machines.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says his office cannot maintain enough machines for elections as many in the current stock are nearing the end of their lifespan. Ardoin’s office administers elections in Louisiana.
“I am excited to begin the RFP process” Ardoin said. “While the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the release of this RFP, we are excited to begin the process of bringing the best voting technology to Louisiana and continuing our tradition of delivering safe, secure, accurate and transparent elections.”
Ardoin made the announcement about the RFP release after state legislators signaled their plans to scrutinize what voting machines were used in Louisiana’s elections in the future.
After the presidential election last November, the Denver, Colorado-based company Dominion drew the ire of former President Donald Trump and others, who alleged the company’s voting software and voting machines were used to switch millions of votes from Trump to the Democrat nominee, now President Joe Biden.
As reported by The (Baton Rouge) Advocate, Dominion previously won a $95-million bid to sell 10,000 voting machines to the state but the Office of State Procurement rejected Dominion’s bid. Election Systems & Software LLC, one of Dominion’s competitors in the bid process, complained the documents advertising for bids favored Dominion, The Advocate reported.
The RFP will require a Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail, or VVPAT. According to Ardoin’s office, a VVPAT system provides voters with the peace of mind that their vote is recorded accurately by allowing them to verify their vote on paper before casting their vote electronically on a voting machine.
This feature will also enhance the continued accuracy of state elections by providing a mechanism for a full paper audit of each election.
The RFP also will require background checks for people working on the voting machines, equipment or software. According to Ardoin’s office, this security measure requires proposers to disclose background checks and security training protocols for all employees who would be working on this project.
This requirement is a security measure to prevent nefarious individuals from coming into contact with Louisiana’s election system.
In addition, the RFP will require bidders to disclose any foreign ownership or any countries in which the equipment provider operates.
Proposer must disclose any foreign ownership and if there is any foreign ownership, provide a detailed plan that ensures the foreign entity cannot control, influence, or direct the company in any manner that would compromise or influence, or give the appearance of compromising or influencing, the independence and integrity of an election.
The proposer must disclose all countries in which their election system and equipment is used.
Additionally, the corporate structure and ownership (e.g., publicly traded corporation, privately held partnership, nonprofit), all board members or any entity with more than 10 percent ownership in the organization, and any ownership in the company by foreign persons or entities, regardless of ownership percentage, including but not limited to any citizens or residents of a country other than the United States must be disclosed.
