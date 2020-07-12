State Sen. Cleo Fields recently called on education leaders across the state to suspend athletic events for the fall 2020 school semester to ensure the health and safety of Louisiana’s students and athletes.
In a letter sent to the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) and the state School Boards Association, Fields urged the suspension of all athletic activities that involve in-person participation by students in a group setting for the upcoming fall semester, including conditioning, practice, team meetings, and games.
His letter to Sandy Holloway, BESE President, urged BESE to adopt a rule suspending all athletic activities for the fall semester at its upcoming special meeting, set for July 14. Field asked the association to reach out to all local school boards and superintendents to request that they voluntarily suspend fall athletic activities.
During the First Extraordinary Session of the Louisiana State Legislature, Fields authored Senate Resolution 39 requesting BESE to adopt CDC-aligned rules to protect the health and safety of school personnel and the public at athletic activities held on school property during the 2020-2021 school year.
“Currently, BESE does not have a rule in place to protect our student athletes,” said Fields. “I’m asking them to step up and take action to protect our children.”
