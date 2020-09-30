Louisiana taxpayers affected by Hurricane Laura may be eligible for automatic tax filing and payment extensions if their homes, principal places of business, critical tax records or paid tax preparers are located in parishes that have been declared federal disaster areas.
For individual income, corporate income and franchise, fiduciary income, partnership, and partnership composite tax returns and payments due between Aug. 24 and Nov. 2, the extended due date is Dec. 31. Withholding, sales, severance and excise tax returns and payments due between Aug. 24 and Nov. 2, are now due Nov. 30.
Taxpayers who are eligible for these extensions may also request relief for audit and litigation matters.
If penalties or interest began accruing on the return or tax before Aug. 24, the taxpayer will not be eligible for this relief.
Tax returns and payments submitted by the extended deadlines will not be subject to interest or to late filing or payment penalties.
Declared disaster areas include Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson Davis, Lincoln, Natchitotches, Ouachita, Rapides, Sabine, Vermillion, Vernon and Winn parishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.