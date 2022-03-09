The state Department of Transportation and Development recently announced a major project to widen a section of I-20 in West Monroe.
The project will add one lane in each direction on I-20 from LA 3249 (Well Road) to the LA 34 interchange (Stella Mill), a length of about 3.3 miles, through the heavily traveled corridor in West Monroe.
“My office has been aware of this possibility for several months, and I am very excited to know this important infrastructure project is coming to fruition that will improve transportation in the City of West Monroe and our region,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell. “The widening of a section of Interstate 20 will provide needed relief to a heavily-traveled interstate corridor in West Monroe and provide significant improvements to the travel experience along this corridor. My thanks goes to Governor John Bel Edwards and our state legislators for making this opportunity possible for our region.”
The project will also provide notable improvements to the travel experience through a mill and overlay of the existing lanes and roadway shoulders from the Vancil Road overpass to Well Road, which is over a mile of additional repairs to the interstate.
The widening project is estimated to cost approximately $33 million, and is currently moving through the project development process. Funding for the project has been secured through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, a federal stimulus package passed by Congress in March.
“Sixty-five years since the original construction of I-20, I am proud to see this much-needed, long-awaited project become a reality”, said state Rep. Pat Moore. “I appreciate this investment in infrastructure in our region, along a vital transportation corridor, not only for our community, but for the entire country. As our region expands, we must not only invest in new infrastructure, but also in preserving and modernizing our current infrastructure and I am grateful to Governor Edwards for investing in north Louisiana.”
According to Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis, the project signaled an investment in the area’s economic health. “Expanding and improving I-20 ensures a future of growth in Ouachita Parish,” Ellis said.
Currently, the project is anticipated to go to bid in 2023, though it’s important to keep in mind that letting dates fluctuate based on a variety of factors, including funding availability, changes in the project development process, and others.
Additional information will be available as the project moves through the development process, and those details will be shared with the public as work progresses.
