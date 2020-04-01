More than 72,000 Louisiana residents applied for unemployment benefits last week, an increase of more than 70,000 new claims from the prior week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Nationally, almost 2.9 million initial claims were filed during the week that ended March 21, an increase of more than 2.6 million, as businesses close or scale back operations in hopes of mitigating the spread of the new coronavirus.
Advance claims in Louisiana totaled 72,620 during the week ending March 21, compared to 2,225, the labor department says.
Those numbers have not been adjusted to account for seasonal trends, as is often done. Seasonally adjusted numbers indicate a nationwide spike of almost 3.3 million.
Louisiana’s unemployment trust fund is worth more than $1 billion. Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Dejoie previously has said she believes the fund is strong enough to handle a surge in demand.
Asked Thursday if the LWC remained confident the fund could weather the unprecedented demand, a spokesperson said by email that it would be “inappropriate to speculate,” adding that the employment agency remained committed to serving the 120,000 people who have applied for assistance to date.
Since declaring a statewide public health emergency March 11, Gov. John Bel Edwards has issued increasingly restrictive mandates meant to keep people home as much as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.