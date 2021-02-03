State Supreme Court Associate Justice Jay McCallum appointed Dr. Rebecca Stenzel of Bernice, in Union Parish, to represent the Fourth Judicial District on the Supreme Court of Louisiana Historical Society Board of Directors.
A graduate of Louisiana State University, Stenzel is an educator who has taught sixth grade through graduate school. She served on the faculties of Northwestern State and Louisiana Tech universities. At Louisiana Tech she was Director of Libraries, held the Ross Endowed Professorship, and retired as Professor of Curriculum and Instruction in the College of Education.
Stenzel has a lifelong interest in history, genealogy, and gardening. She is currently the Louisiana State Society Daughters of the American Revolution (LSDAR) Northeast District Director, and is President of the LSDAR Regent’s Club.
Stenzel has served as LSDAR State Curator, and as Regent of the DAR’s Long Leaf Pine Chapter. She has also served as President of the North Louisiana Historical Association, The Bernice Historical Society, and the Louisiana Academic Librarians Association.
Stenzel is a Louisiana Master Gardener, and has worked to bring the performing arts to rural underserved communities. The Supreme Court of Louisiana Historical Society is dedicated to the collection and preservation of the history of the Supreme Court of Louisiana and its decisions for the purpose of increasing public awareness of the Court’s contribution to Louisiana’s rich legal heritage.
