Sterlington Police Chief Barry Bonner claims the town’s mayor, Caesar Velasquez, illegally terminated two officers in 2019 after he took office.
With the mayoral election approaching, one of Velasquez’s opponents, Sterlington Town Council member Matt Talbert, said on Facebook last week that Velasquez had fired two officers on Jan. 3, 2019. The action took place five days before Talbert and the other new members of the Town Council were sworn in for their first terms.
zVelasquez will face two opponents in the Nov. 8 primary election, including Talbert as well as former Sterlington Town Council member Lucy Holtzclaw.
Bonner and Talbert claimed the two officers lost their jobs without any vote by the Town Council on the matter and without Bonner giving a recommendation, which is required by law.
“These firings were done illegally and have taken a toll on being able to get officers willing to come to Sterlington for fear of it happening again,” Bonner said.
The state Attorney General’s office has opined that the Lawrason Act forbids a mayor from unilaterally firing an employee of the police department without a recommendation from the elected chief of police.
Sterlington operates under the Lawrason Act, and Bonner serves in an elected position as chief of police.
Velasquez told The Ouachita Citizen he did not terminate the two officers in January 2019, but rather dissolved their positions. There was no question about the legality of his decision because he was acting to dissolve the positions within the department, according to Velasquez.
Velasquez made the decision at a time when the state Legislative Auditor’s office and other state officials were considering placing Sterlington under fiscal administration because of a host of financial troubles.
“According to the town attorney, we did meet requirements to follow the process we were doing,” Velasquez said. “And when we met with the Louisiana Legislative Auditors on Feb. 18, 2019, they made the same recommendations saying that there might have to be more cuts made as well as other things like increased taxes.”
At the time, the police department had six officers. Bonner said he tried to persuade the two officers to challenge their termination.
“I told my guys, ‘I don’t think he can do this. He has to have the Town Council’s backing and they have not put you in front of them or anything, so you don’t have to go. We can fight this thing,’” Bonner said. “Both of them said, ‘The inevitable is going to happen. It’s just delaying it. So we’re going to go on to a different job.’”
Two other officers quit their jobs around the same time because of impending budget cuts, according to Bonner.
“Caesar went to the rest of my guys and would talk to them and say, ‘You know, we’ve got some more cuts coming. So if I were you, if you could find another job, I might go ahead and get it,’” Bonner said. “So I had two other guys that left because they felt like they were next on the chopping block.”
By March, there were two officers left. Bonner also said the police department’s budget was amended without his knowledge.
“I don’t even know when my budget was amended because I was never at a meeting where I was given information about my budget being amended,” Bonner said.
Velasquez said the department’s payroll budget—which was $230,629—never changed despite a recommendation from others to change it to $199,884.
“When I took office in 2019, the budget for the police department was $230,629,” Velasquez said. “That was maintained, however, based upon the Louisiana revised statutes, because we did not have an approved budget. We only had a capability of spending 50 percent of what was out there as a budget.”
In a Facebook post, Velasquez referred to the state’s appointment of a fiscal administrator to oversee Sterlington’s finances and operations in August 2019. After that time, any changes to the police department were made by the fiscal administrator, according to Velasquez.
“The elected chief is responsible for making and presenting his own department and would have been the one making budgetary recommendations to the fiscal administrator after August 2019,” Velasquez wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.