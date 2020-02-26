Sterlington officials say they want more control over the town’s financial decisions in lieu of waiting for the fiscal administrator to fill them in.
During the Sterlington Town Council’s regular meeting Tuesday, Councilman Ron Hill said one of the problems included not having an updated budget for the 2020 fiscal year.
“We do not yet have a proper budget for 2020,” Hill said. “We are waiting on the fiscal administrator to generate one.”
I.M. “Junior” Shelton Jr., of Baton Rouge, is the town’s fiscal administrator. The state Fiscal Review Committee appointed Shelton to take control of Sterlington’s finances last year after the town missed some of its debt service payments amid flailing efforts to repay some $20 million in debt.
Shelton recently came under fire at a Fiscal Review Committee meeting in Baton Rouge where state officials questioned whether Sterlington needed him as a long-term administrator.
After the Town Council’s meeting Tuesday, Hill told The Ouachita Citizen he believed Shelton had not prepared a budget because sales tax and property tax collection figures from last year were not yet in the town’s possession.
When the Town Council reviewed financial documents for the month of February, Town Councilman Matt Talbert asked whether Sterlington’s financial oversight committee should take a more active role.
Sterlington officials created the financial oversight committee last year in an apparent effort to bolster creditors’ trust in town officials and stave off the appointment of a fiscal administrator.
“Have we abandoned the financial oversight committee?” Talbert said.
Hill suggested the financial oversight committee was a casualty of the fiscal administrator’s arrival.
“It hasn’t met,” Hill said. “I guess once the fiscal administrator takes over, that pretty much goes.”
Talbert claimed other municipalities under the control of a fiscal administrator still convened a financial oversight committee.
“I think we should get into the process of doing it,” Talbert said.
Hill said he would be willing to meet.
“I have questions about the budget reports, but I’m not sure I’m asking any of the right people,” Hill said.
Mayor Caesar Velasquez agreed Sterlington needed to resume convening a meeting of the financial oversight committee.
Talbert defended the decision to resume financial oversight committee meetings because Sterlington officials were previously instructed to create the committee.
“It’s just the process was outlined that we should be following and we’re not,” Talbert said.
“It’s one of those things we were told that we needed to do, and I like to play by the rules.”
While reviewing specific expenditures and transfers in Sterlington financial documents, Hill expressed frustration because he could not obtain answers about financial decisions Shelton had made. For example, Hill sought answers about the amount of sales tax revenues transferred to the Sterlington Sports Complex fund.
“I’m totally befuddled as to what’s going on by looking at those,” Hill said. “Again, the fiscal administrator has complete control and he has spoken to people in Baton Rouge as to what can go where.”
When the Town Council moved to approve February’s financial documents, Hill complained.
“I’m looking at these and I guess we’re accepting them but to say we’re approving them, I can’t say I’m voting to approve because I don’t really know what’s going on or what’s legal under the structure we’re operating under,” he said.
According to Hill, he could not answer constituents’ questions about Sterlington’s finances because of Shelton. Other council members indicated they had no problems communicating with Shelton.
“He hasn’t deigned to converse with me in three and a half months now,” Hill said.
“I talk to him about two or three times a day,” Talbert replied.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.