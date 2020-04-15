Sterlington Town Councilman Benjamin Hobson tendered his resignation earlier this week after deciding to relocate from Sterlington to West Monroe.
Mayor Caesar Velasquez informed the Town Council during its regular meeting Tuesday that Hobson’s resignation was effective Monday. The Town Council’s meeting was held through teleconferencing software in light of the state’s restrictions against large gatherings of people during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Residency within Sterlington’s corporate limits is one of the criteria for serving on the Town Council.
Hobson told The Ouachita Citizen he decided to move away from Sterlington for his family’s sake. Hobson and his wife have two children.
“We put our house on the market several months back and we wanted to stay in Sterlington,” Hobson said. “We could not find a home there that would fit our family. That’s why we’re moving out of Sterlington.”
Of his time serving on the Town Council, Hobson said, “I’ve had a good learning experience. Nothing negative about anyone, just learned a lot.”
Hobson indicated he would remain involved in Sterlington’s community where he works as a teacher of robotics as well as mathematics to gifted students at Sterlington Middle School. Hobson has taught at the middle school for nine years and worked as a teacher for 21 years.
“I’m a teacher, so that’s enough public service for me,” said Hobson, with a laugh.
Once the Secretary of State receives a copy of Hobson’s resignation, the state is expected to declare a vacancy. The Town Council can appoint an interim or temporary council member until an election can be held.
The question of who might be tapped to serve as a temporary council member drew several suggestions from Sterlington officials during the Town Council’s meeting.
“There is no action on this other than who we want to appoint to this temporary position until we get a new alderman in place,” Velasquez said.
Town Council member Matt Talbert asked Velasquez to outline the process for finding a temporary council member. Velasquez did not immediately answer Talbert’s question but suggested asking Jason Sutton to serve in the position.
“Typically, this close to an election, we would go to Jason Sutton, and I have spoken with Jason,” Velasquez said. “He doesn’t think he has the time to do a proper job.”
Velasquez indicated he might seek out other candidates, too.
“At this point, I’ll consider reaching out to a couple of other aldermen that have been in place before to see if they are interested,” Velasquez said.
Later, Velasquez said he and the Town Council were responsible for making the appointment.
Talbert questioned whether the Town Council should appoint someone who had intentions to be a candidate to fill the post in an election.
“I would just say, you know, from my perspective, I’ll put it out there that there’s a vacancy but I would be more interested in appointing someone who is not interested to run,” Talbert said. “If there’s someone out there who wants to run, I would not want to give someone an unfair advantage.”
“Correct,” said Velasquez in reply.
On another front, the Town Council introduced an ordinance to levy a 2-percent sales tax on all restaurants and convenience stores within the town’s corporate limits.
Sterlington restaurants and convenience stores would be subject to the proposed two-percent sales tax because of their inclusion in the newly proposed economic development district. Because an economic development district included only businesses and no citizens, no election was required before Sterlington levied the tax. A two-percent sales tax was the maximum under state law.
In 2019, the Town Council considered creating an economic development district and levying a tax but ultimately dropped the measure after backlash from businesses and citizens. The town’s fiscal administrator, I.M. “Junior” Shelton Jr., of Baton Rouge, directed Sterlington officials to revive the tax proposal.
Last year, the Fourth Judicial District Court confirmed Shelton as the state’s appointed fiscal administrator after Sterlington failed to make debt service payments. At the time, Sterlington had a debt load of some $20 million.
Sterlington officials have said they hope the proposed sales tax will raise an estimated $200,000 a year.
Under the proposed ordinance levying the sales tax, the tax would take effect on July 1, though some Town Council members questioned whether the town should begin collecting more tax revenues from businesses who are closed or struggling during the COVID-19 crisis. The Sterlington Sports Complex also is closed at this time because of the social distancing restrictions put in place to thwart the spread of COVID-19.
“We’re shooting for July 1, but what happens if the Sports Complex is not open until August?” said Town Council member Zack Howse.
Wesley “Wes” Shafto, with the Boles, Shafto law firm in Monroe, said the effective date did not matter.
Town Council members continued to ask whether they could delay the effective date in spite of advice from legal counsel.
“Can we make it contingent on the fact that the Sports Complex reopens?” said Town Council member Brian McCarthy. “If the Sports Complex is not open, it continues to hurt our town.”
Talbert agreed with his colleagues.
“I would really like to push this back until we are out of quarantine and these businesses are back up and running,” Talbert said.
Shafto told Town Council members they could delay the effective date for sales tax collection, if they wanted.
Shelton, the fiscal administrator, indicated he supported the Town Council’s decision but warned Sterlington could face trouble in the future if the town missed another debt service payment.
“I’m good with delaying it to whatever timeframe you think best,” Shelton said. “We’re trying to hit a moving target here. Every week, there’s something different.
“The problem we have, though, is we don’t know yet whether the banks will give us leeway on paying the next payment that is due. That’s likely to come due regardless of what’s going on. Until we discuss that with them, we won’t know what pressure is on us.”
Echoing his previous remarks that the Town Council was being forced to approve the sales tax, Talbert said, “We either push this through or get pushed into court.”
Talbert referred to the fiscal administrator’s ability to ask the district court to enforce his recommendations if the mayor or Town Council bucked him.
“We’re at a point where this debt has to be settled,” Talbert said. “We were duped with thinking that a 1.5-cent sales tax would pay for that ball park and it just didn’t do it.”
Town Council member Ron Hill asked that Shelton, the mayor and his colleagues consider limiting the sales tax proposal to a 10-year term and a flexible taxation rate instead of a flat 2-percent.
Howse offered the motion to introduce the ordinance, and Hill seconded the motion. The vote was unanimous.
