The Sterlington Town Council agreed earlier this week to delay a vote on which candidate it will pick to serve as an interim council member until the election in November.
The Town Council must make a decision by May 11, or the governor will appoint someone to the position. The Town Council, which met via teleconferencing on Tuesday, is expected to hold a special meeting to decide the matter.
There are two individuals the Town Council is considering for the interim appointment – Mara Romo and Trey Vocker, each of Sterlington.
The vacancy was created when Town Council member Benjamin Hobson resigned from office earlier this month.
In his April 13 resignation letter, Hobson wrote, “My wife and I have sold our home in the city limits and will no longer be residents in this great town.”
“It was a very hard decision and one we hoped to avoid,” Hobson wrote. “However, we were not able to find our next home within the city limits of Sterlington. We will be completely out of our house that we called home by the end of the week. Again, it has been an honor to serve you during this time.”
Mayor Caesar Velasquez identified Romo as a former employee of CenturyLink and Vocker as a sales supervisor for Coca-Cola.
“If we get a good candidate, like these two are, it would be a benefit in the long run,” Velasquez said. “They have roots in the community.”
Town Council member Matt Talbert indicated that he had recruited Vocker as a candidate while Velasquez had recruited Romo.
Referring to Vocker, Town Council member Ron Hill asked whether the council wanted to appoint an interim council member who also planned to qualify as a candidate for the office this fall.
Talbert asked Vocker to weigh in on his plans.
Of qualifying as a candidate, Vocker said, “It is something that I may be interested in.”
Velasquez and Hill asked to delay any appointment so the Town Council could review the two candidates' resumes.
On another front, Velasquez floated the possibility of enforcing a curfew in Sterlington during the current COVID-19 crisis and enforcement of Gov. John Bel Edwards' stay-at-home order.
“To this point, we have not installed a curfew in Sterlington,” Velasquez said. “I have had quite a few questions from folks in the community but nobody causing any real issues to consider the curfew.”
Velasquez asked Sterlington Police Chief Barry Bonner and members of the Town Council to weigh in on the matter. Bonner was absent and none of the Town Council member spoke.
