The Sterlington Town Council approved a settlement with Greater Ouachita Water Co. earlier this week that would put an end to the lengthy dispute between the two parties over control of water services in the town.
Specifically, the settlement would eliminate Sterlington's legal liabilities and establish a franchise agreement allowing the water company to operate in the town's corporate limits for 30 years.
Mayor Caesar Velasquez and the Town Council discussed the settlement and other agreements with Greater Ouachita during the council's regular meeting Tuesday.
“All litigation will be resolved,” said Monroe attorney Devin Jones, who serves as Sterlington's legal counsel. All attorney fees will be resolved. This will basically clean the slate between us and Greater Ouachita Water.”
“They are going to dismiss the attorney fees. That will be a good chunk of liability that's lying out there,” Jones added.
Sterlington and Greater Ouachita Water have been embroiled in disputes, inside and outside the courtroom, since 2012, mostly over who owns and controls the water infrastructure inside the town. At that time, Sterlington officials -- including then-council member Velasquez – sought to launch a municipal water system independent of Greater Ouachita Water.
A significant portion of Sterlington's some $20-million debt load was a result of its aspirations to own a water system. In light of its debt and failures to make debt service payments, the state took control of Sterlington and appointed a fiscal administrator.
I.M. “Junior” Shelton Jr., who serves as Sterlington's fiscal administrator, abandoned town officials' plans to launch a water system and initiated a resolution with Greater Ouachita Water.
Under the franchise agreement, Greater Ouachita can operate inside Sterlington for some $3,500 to $3,600 a month, according to Shelton's estimates.
Under a separate agreement, Greater Ouachita agreed to pay Sterlington an additional $5,000 a month to use the town-owned 8-inch and 6-inch water mains as well as the town's 150,000-gallon elevated water storage tank.
“It's been a long time coming resolving this water issue,” said Town Council member Matt Talbert.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.