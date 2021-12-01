The Sterlington Town Council agreed earlier this week to hire Cobi Brown as a part-time officer, giving the Sterlington Police Department one other officer besides Police Chief Barry Bonner.
“I’m it, and Cobi part-time,” Bonner said.
During its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Town Council voted to hire Brown at the hourly wage of $17.30.
Speaking of the new hire, Town Councilman Matt Talbert said, “It’s high time we have something like that.”
After accumulating some $20 million in bonded indebtedness and missing debt service payments in 2019, Sterlington reduced the number of officers at its police department. Since then, Sterlington has relied on the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office to serve as the primary responding law enforcement agency within the town’s corporate limits.
Bonner said the police department’s only other two officers were recently hired by Louisiana State Police and the Monroe Police Department.
“Both individuals told me they were going to where the benefits are,” Bonner said. “In today’s environment, it’s hard to find people who want to be police. The larger departments are sniping smaller agencies and offering a larger carrot.”
Talbert offered the motion, and Town Councilman Brian McCarthy seconded the motion. The vote was unanimous.
“We could sure use the additional man power,” said Town Councilman Ron Hill.
