Sterlington Town Council members questioned Mayor Caesar Velasquez about his decision to authorize two businessmen to begin setting up a recreational vehicle, or RV, park on town-owned land the businessmen have not purchased.
Velasquez and the town's legal counsel, Monroe attorney Devin Jones, assured the Town Council that the work had been stopped prior to the Town Council's regular meeting Tuesday evening.
Town Council member Matt Talbert broached the issue early in the meeting by calling on Velasquez to explain why there was new construction on riverfront property by Sterlington Park.
“Maybe Caesar can tell us why there's somebody building on the river property,” Talbert said.
Velasquez claimed there was no new construction but defended the work by Wayne Thurmon and Charles Hamby as repairs to sewer risers on the property. Thurmon and Hamby planned to establish a RV park on the property once the town finalized a purchase agreement.
“But they haven't purchased it yet?” Talbert said.
“Not officially, no,” Velasquez said.
After the meeting, The Ouachita Citizen asked Velasquez about a newly surfaced dirt road on the property.
“It's a dirt road that was already there,” Velasquez said. “They just put new dirt on it.”
Jones informed the Town Council that the work was stopped once Sterlington officials realized no sale had been finalized. When asked about the newly surfaced dirt road, Jones said “I'd have to see the road. I haven't been out there.”
“But I think the steps have been taken to ensure there's no more work out there,” he added.
Velasquez explained that Thurmon and Hamby had burned a large pile of brush on the property as well.
“They were just doing piddly crap out there until all this goes through,” Velasquez said.
When asked during the meeting, Velasquez acknowledged he had authorized the improvements to public property.
Many of the concerns about allowing individuals to work on public property stemmed from a liability concern, according to other town officials.
“Did they have insurance?” Talbert said.
“No, all they're doing is digging out risers,” Velasquez said.
“It didn't look like that to me,” Talbert said.
Town Council members Brian McCarthy and Ron Hill echoed Talbert's concerns about allowing people to do work on public property without insurance.
“If we've got people working on the property, and it's the town's property, and there's a liability, and that's the issue for the town,” Hill said.
In other business, Velasquez told the Town Council that Atmos Energy was responsible for hitting a sewer line and causing sinkholes on Old Sterlington Road.
“We had a sinkhole, or two sinkholes that appeared overnight on Old Sterlington Road,” Velasquez said. “Atmos hit our sewer line and never reported it. They hit it with an underground boring machine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.