The Sterlington Town Council is considering making larger payments to Cross Keys Bank to erase a $2-million debt the town incurred five years ago for its sports complex.
During its regular meeting on Tuesday, the Town Council discussed a refinancing option for a $2-million debt Sterlington incurred in 2017 to pay for additions to the Sterlington Sports Complex, specifically its parking lot and concession stands.
The $2-million debt was only part of some $20 million in debt which Sterlington amassed under former Mayor Vern Breland over about 10 years. The debt and questions about Sterlington’s expenditures landed the town in court and under the supervision of a state-appointed fiscal administrator until 2021. Breland now faces state and federal charges.
Speaking of the $2-million debt, Town Councilman Matt Talbert said, “It had a balloon payment at the end and obviously at the time we didn’t have $2 million so we re-financed it through Cross Keys Bank.
The Town Council recently decided to use revenues generated by Sterlington’s Economic Development District to pay off the debt. According to Town Councilman Zack Howse, Sterlington was required to pay some $160,000 each year but the EDD tax generated about $300,000 a year.
The Town Council originally discussed setting up a plan to pay quarterly instead of annually so that the debt could be erased from the books more quickly.
“What we didn’t know is that in doing that, Cross Keys requires us to say, ‘Hey, take this additional amount out toward principal,” Howse said. “Now as a council, we’re just going to discuss paying the full amount. If we’re bringing in $300,000, and even though it’s $160,000, we could pay the $300,000 and knock down our principal.”
The Town Council will consider a vote on the matter at its next meeting.
On another front, the Town Council voted to lease two new vehicles for the Sterlington Police Department for $1,200 a month.
The 2023 Tahoes, which are being leased from Enterprise, are fully equipped police pursuit vehicles.
“Right now we’re dealing with models that are old and breaking,” said Town Councilman Zack Howse. “They’ve got a ton of mileage on them.”
Howse said the leasing program would allow the police department to trade its vehicles in and have more updated vehicles.
“They’re rough on them,” Howse said. “It’s part of the job.”
The vehicles are expected to arrive at the dealership in December and would take four to six weeks to be equipped.
The police department is expected to receive the vehicles in January or February of 2023.
In other business, the Town Council tabled a vote on fiber internet upgrades for Town Hall, the police department and public works department.
While the Town Council originally planned to switch to AT&T, it recently learned that AT&T was not available in the area.
“AT&T told me there’s no fiber available to us, period,” said Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez.
Town Council members are now considering service from Nitel, a telecommunications service provider based in Illinois. Nitel’s service could cost $1,000 a month for Town Hall and Sterlington PD. The City Council agreed to leave the public works and sewer’s internet as is, although no vote was taken.
Town officials hoped also to buy a new telephone system that would back up telephone system records to the internet.
“The big issue is making sure we’ve got the ability to download our information on a regular basis and back it up,” Velasquez said.
