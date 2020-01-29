Sterlington Town Council members say they are pleased with ongoing negotiations with Greater Ouachita Water Co. to ensure the water company continues to provide water services to the town’s residents.
The Town Council introduced an ordinance Tuesday setting a five-percent franchise fee for any arrangement between Sterlington and any public utility water company, such as Greater Ouachita.
Monroe attorney Devin Jones, who serves as Sterlington’s legal counsel, said the ordinance was drafted at the request of the town’s fiscal administration, I.M. “Junior” Shelton Jr.
“State law sets the fee at 5 percent,” Jones said. “It covers any public utility water company. It’s open-ended. It’s a provision that could withstand time.”
According to Jones, Greater Ouachita was seeking to execute a new franchise agreement but sought an ordinance that would set the franchise fee.
After the meeting, Town Council members Matt Talbert and Zack Howse told The Ouachita Citizen that the town’s negotiations with Greater Ouachita were proceeding in a favorable manner.
“This is part of negotiating with Greater Ouachita,” Talbert said. “It’s going really well.”
Talbert introduced the ordinance. Town Council member Brian McCarthy seconded the motion. The vote was unanimous.
Town Council member Ron Hill noted the difference between the ordinance introduced Tuesday and those introduced in the past under a different Town Council and mayor.
“That’s a departure from what things have been in the past,” Hill said.
Previously, Sterlington was at odds with Greater Ouachita when the town’s officials — including Hill and now-Mayor Caesar Velasquez — sought to establish a municipal water system independent of Greater Ouachita or any other water company. The franchise agreement between the two parties as well as usage fees related to the franchise agreement became weaponized in the dispute.
Shelton, the fiscal administrator, makes all final decisions about Sterlington’s finances. He has indicated the town will not pursue a municipally operated water system because the town does not have the money to support it.
Howse and Talbert told the newspaper Tuesday they strongly supported moving forward with Greater Ouachita as the town’s water service provider instead of pursuing a town-operated water system.
Sterlington’s water endeavor, launched by former Mayor Vern Breland, is a significant factor in the debt problems that drew the state’s oversight and the appointment of Shelton as fiscal administrator.
