The Sterlington Planning and Zoning Commission’s chairman says town officials cannot stop the commission from approving a rezoning request for a local company to pursue townhome development in Sterlington’s historic village area.
Last November the Sterlington Town Council voted to block a zoning change, which Standard Enterprises Inc. requested so it could spend some $5 million building 26 townhomes.
During a Feb. 23 meeting, the Planning and Zoning Commission brushed aside the Town Council’s denial of Standard Enterprises’ request to rezone the lot to R-2 (low density residential).
Before he and his peers approved Standard Enterprises’ rezoning request a second time, Planning and Zoning Commission Chairman Larry James leveled a warning to Sterlington officials opposed to the development.
“I think it’s a good project,” James said. “What’s going to happen, after we vote, if we elect to make this R-2, it will be advertised, there will be a public meeting, then it will go to the council. If they don’t pass it, we’ll take it back up and send it back to them.”
Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez and some Town Council members, including Matt Talbert, have voiced concerns about Standard Enterprises’ proposed development. For example, Talbert and Velasquez have questioned the level of security at the development as well as the development’s proximity to Dow Chemical Co.’s plant.
“It’s subsidized property,” Velasquez said. “What kind of security will they have?”
Standard Enterprises, a Monroe apartment development and management company, owns and manages many housing developments in Ouachita Parish, including several in southern Monroe such as Parkview Apartments.
Last month, James Freeman, vice president of development at Standard Enterprises, told the Planning and Zoning Commission the townhomes the company wished to build in Sterlington would not be Section 8 housing.
“This is not a Section 8 property,” Freeman said. “I think there was some concern in the beginning that it was a Section 8 development. You’ve got to have income to live here.”
According to Freeman, anyone with a record of felonies and convictions for drug offenses would not qualify to live in the development.
Freeman said he would include a prohibition in the property’s deed to prevent any Section 8 development.
Standard Enterprises’ development would be subsidized through the federal government’s low-income housing tax credit program, also known as Section 42 housing, according to Freeman and James.
“We’re not going to have a slum come in here,” James said. “Section 42 housing is not Section 8 housing. The people in Section 42 housing have to have a job, a good job. Their rent is lower than what they pay. A divorced woman with three kids might be able to get a place to live for $700 a month instead of $1,300 a month.”
Security was not the only concern, according to other town officials.
Talbert claimed some Planning and Zoning Commission members had reached out to him to say they believed they were misled about Standard Enterprises’ project before the vote. He did not identify those commission members.
According to Velasquez, he and other town officials were considering an ordinance to forbid any changes to zoning within a one-mile radius of the Dow Chemical plant.
“It’s a safety issue,” Velasquez said. “We’re planning to propose an ordinance that would restrict new developments within a one-mile radius of the plant.”
Velasquez said he also was concerned about whether the development would have proper drainage, especially since the site of the proposed development already had a canal running through it.
“They say they’re going to remediate the property, but they won’t say what that means,” Velasquez said. “Are they going to build it up? Well, that could cause other drainage problems.”
Velasquez noted the housing development would likely attract families who could not afford to live elsewhere, in spite of the proposed development’s proximity to the plant.
“Do we want people to move here because they don’t have enough money to live anywhere else and be trapped here if an accident were to happen?” said Velasquez, referring to the 1991 explosion at the plant that killed eight people. “Of course, we’re not saying an accident will happen, because the plant is 110 times safer than it ever was, but it’s subsidized housing. What choice will they have once they’re here?”
The Town Council will take up the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation a second time after a public hearing later this month.
