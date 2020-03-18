The Town of Sterlington Mayor’s Court and the Town Prosecuting Attorney will hold a one-month Warrant and Ticket Amnesty Program for persons with outstanding warrants and tickets. \
From now through April 15, the Court and Prosecutor will hold a forgiveness program for individuals with outstanding warrants and tickets from 2006 to present.
“We are going to run a ticket amnesty with the Sterlington Mayors Court to try to get people with old tickets to come in and resolve the fines,” said Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez.
“Our biggest drive is to help the people with the old tickets by amending them down to a non moving violation thus minimizing the economical impact from having a moving violation on their record.”
During this period, the Court will allow defendants with outstanding warrants to pay their charges without fear of arrest. If you appear in person during the amnesty period on a charge, you will not be arrested.
The Sterlington Mayor’s Court is located at 503 Hwy 2, Sterlington, LA 71280.
All non-accident and non-alcohol related tickets will be amended to Driving without Proper Equipment in order to help alleviate any burden a moving violation can have on your driving record and insurance.
Payments of fines and court costs can be made by cash, money order, or cashier’s check only between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at the Town Hall. No personal checks or debit/credit cards will be accepted. Additionally, you can pay online at quickcourt.biz/sterlington. In the event you are unable to pay fines and court costs by April 15, the Court still urges you to come into the Clerk’s Office no later than Monday April 20, to address your outstanding warrant(s) by being placed back on a docket for court.
All persons with outstanding warrants and tickets are strongly encouraged to take advantage of the Court’s limited amnesty offer. The Court recognizes that some individuals have outstanding warrants for their arrest because they have overlooked a court date.
Regardless of the reason for the outstanding warrant, failure to clear your record and resolve any outstanding warrants creates the constant threat of imprisonment and license suspension.
The Court therefore urges all eligible persons with warrants to take advantage of this program and clear those warrants, tickets, and license suspensions.
