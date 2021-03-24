The Sterlington Town Council denied Standard Enterprises Inc.’s request to rezone property so the company could build a 26-unit townhome development. because of a legal error.
The Town Council cited a legal error in denying the rezoning request after an hour-long public hearing. More than 50 people thronged the Town Council’s chambers to oppose the development out of concerns the proposed complex might bring an influx of drugs and crime.
Last month, the Sterlington Planning and Zoning Commission signed off on Standard Enterprises’ requested zoning change. It was the second time the commission had approved the request to rezone the property as R-2 (low density residential). The Town Council denied the zoning change last November.
Standard Enterprises, a Monroe apartment development and management company, owns and manages many housing developments in Ouachita Parish, including several in southern Monroe such as Parkview Apartments.
Larry James, chairman of the Sterlington Planning and Zoning Commission, opened Tuesday’s public hearing by asking people to raise their hands, indicating whether they were opposed to a Section 8 development like Parkview Apartments opening in Sterlington.
Nearly everyone in the room raised their hands, including representatives from Standard Enterprises who contend their townhome development would not be subsidized through the government’s Section 8 program but through a low-income housing tax credit program, or Section 42 housing program.
“That’s not what’s coming,” James said.
Marcus Yarborough said he owned property next to the proposed development and opposed the Standard Enterprises development for a number of reasons. For example, Yarborough said he reviewed other properties managed by Standard Enterprises.
“Seventeen of the properties I found within Ouachita Parish are in areas like Booker T., Burg Jones Lane, areas with living conditions that I don’t want in this area that bring in crime and drugs,” Yarborough said, drawing wide applause.
Yarborough also took aim at the local court system for pleading down drug dealing charges to misdemeanors that would allow potential tenants from evading eviction for conviction of a felony.
Mark White, a former assistant district attorney, echoed Yarborough’s concerns, claiming to have seen video footage that showed people being shot in broad daylight at properties managed by Standard Enterprises.
According to White, it also was common for tenants to sign an apartment lease but allow their significant other or other relatives to live in the apartment. That meant the eligibility requirements under the Section 42 housing program could not be trusted to keep out threats to public safety, according to White.
David Gilbert, who works for Sterlington in its wastewater treatment department, said the town’s wastewater services were near capacity.
Gilbert estimated it could cost as much as $8 million to double the town’s sewer system capacity.
“This infrastructure cannot handle this development at this time,” Gilbert said. “Strictly from an infrastructure viewpoint, it’s bad news.”
After the public hearing and hearing additional comments during the Town Council’s regular meeting, council members invited its attorney to speak. Monroe attorney Devin Jones, who serves as the town’s legal counsel, said Standard Enterprises’ request to rezone the property was “procedurally defective.”
That was the case, Jones said, because the Planning and Zoning Commission never called him for legal advice and conducted a rehearing without following requirements in Sterlington’s ordinances that members of the commission be given advance notice of a hearing.
The property to be rezoned also needed to have public notice signs staked on it, and the town needed to mail public notice of the rehearing to nearby property owners, but none of that was done.
“Planning and Zoning has never called me,” Jones said. “It’s not properly before the council.”
Town Council member Matt Talbert asked Jones who was responsible for adhering to the requirements for a rehearing at Planning and Zoning. Jones identified James, the commission’s chairman.
“I did not do that,” James said. “I was not aware of it.”
In light of the legal error, the Town Council voted to deny Standard Enterprises’ rezoning request.
James indicated he would discuss the matter with town officials to determine whether Standard Enterprises could return at a later date to propose its development.
Meanwhile, the Town Council also agreed to introduce an ordinance amending the town’s requirements for rehearings before the Planning and Zoning Commission to streamline future rezoning requests and avoid similar legal errors.
