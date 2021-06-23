Sterlington officials say they have asked a local engineer to develop a cost estimate for repairing sewer infrastructure to improve sewer services for 350 households in the town’s old village area.
Mayor Caesar Velasquez told The Ouachita Citizen on Tuesday that a recently conducted smoke test of sewer lines in the village area showed numerous penetration points. The area’s clay pipes were not meant to last and needed to be replaced, he said.
“We are working on all that,” Velasquez said. “After our smoke test, our engineer will develop cost estimates to repair the infrastructure out there.”
Velasquez and Town Council member Ron Hill discussed the matter with the newspaper after the Sterlington Town Council adjourned its regular meeting on Tuesday.
During that meeting, the Town Council received news that Standard Enterprises Inc. last week withdrew its request to rezone property in Sterlington’s old village area so it could build a low-income housing project.
Sterlington officials had opposed Standard Enterprises’ rezoning request, citing concerns about the old village area’s sewer infrastructure.
Since last November, Standard Enterprises had sought approval from Sterlington Town Council to rezone town property for a 26-unit townhome development.
Earlier this month, the Sterlington Planning & Zoning Commission recommended the Town Council deny the rezoning request. On June 17, Standard Enterprises sent an e-mail to Sterlington officials, withdrawing its request from consideration.
“I really don’t know why they withdrew it,” Velasquez said. “I was a little surprised to see the request dropped.”
James Freeman, with Standard Enterprises, was unavailable for a comment.
“I expect to hear back from them at some point or another, maybe after we get our sewer issues and infrastructure issues fixed,” Velasquez said.
According to Hill, the sewer problems in the village area needed attention soon.
Standard Enterprises sought to rezone property as R-2 (low density residential) so the company could build a new development through the government’s low-income housing tax credit program, or Section 42 housing program.
Standard Enterprises owns and manages several housing developments in Ouachita Parish, including Parkview Apartments in Monroe.
Sterlington residents have frequently voiced opposition to the development by decrying the development as a threat to public safety. Some residents have referred to shootings and arrests at Parkview Apartments as evidence of the danger posed to residents, should Standard Enterprises’ rezoning request be granted.
Mayor Caesar Velasquez and several other town officials expressed concerns about Standard Enterprises’ project because of poor drainage in the old village area.
On another front, the Town Council voted unanimously to selected The Ouachita Citizen as its Official Journal for the 2021-2022 fiscal year that begins July 1.
Town Council member Matt Talbert offered the motion to make The Citizen the Official Journal while Town Council member Brian McCarthy seconded the motion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.