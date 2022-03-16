The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently investigated the town of Sterlington and engaged the town in litigation stemming from findings of possible fraudulent financial documents, town officials say.
The Sterlington Town Council voted last week to authorize Mayor Caesar Velasquez to sign a settlement with the SEC in connection to litigation over possible securities fraud, officials told The Ouachita Citizen on Tuesday.
The state Legislative Auditor released a report in November 2019 that alleged former Mayor Vern Breland and the town’s municipal advisor, Aaron Fletcher, may have violated state and federal laws. The Legislative Auditor specifically questioned financial projections based on the town’s sewer system that were included in an application to the state Bond Commission to gain approval for incurring bonded indebtedness.
Breland served as mayor until late 2018, during years in which Sterlington accumulated some $20 million in debt while also recording audit findings that said town officials misspent up to $3 million in dedicated funds. He faces one count of malfeasance in office.
The Town Council’s meeting agenda included a request to convene in executive session to discuss “SEC litigation” as well as another agenda item to authorize Velasquez to sign a settlement.
Monroe attorney Devin Jones, who serves as Sterlington’s legal counsel, declined to comment.
“It’s confidential until we have something from the Securities Exchange Commission,” Jones said.
Town Councilman Ron Hill also declined to comment until the matter became a public record.
Town Councilman Matt Talbert confirmed the settlement was related to the SEC litigation, though he declined to offer any further details.
“So far, the documentation that we discussed I’ve been told is confidential,” Talbert said. “We did authorize the mayor to sign any agreement with the SEC.”
Velasquez did not expand on the details of the settlement, though he noted the settlement represented the conclusion of an investigation.
“The SEC was doing an investigation into the whole financial deal with our finances,” said Mayor Caesar Velasquez. “They didn’t really find any findings that concerned us so they were letting us know where we were at.”
Velasquez confirmed the SEC’s investigation concerned the same findings in the Legislative Auditor’s November 2019 report.
“That was exactly it,” Velasquez said. “It pretty much mirrored the Legislative Auditor’s investigation with the misconduct with funds and things like that.”
Velasquez noted the SEC’s settlement cleared him and other Sterlington officials of any culpability in the matter.
Town Councilman Zack Howse confirmed the SEC’s investigation concerned Breland and Fletcher as well as whether anyone else at Sterlington was involved in questionable activity.
“The SEC put an offer on the table from the town’s point of view,” Howse said. “We authorized him to enter into discussions and determine whether the town had any responsibility.”
The Legislative Auditor’s November 2019 report specifically mentioned the government’s “Bank Fraud” code as a federal law that may have been violated when Sterlington filed its applications to the Bond Commission.
“The Town of Sterlington (Town) engaged a municipal advisor to prepare financial projections that were submitted to the Louisiana State Bond Commission (SBC) when the Town was seeking approval to incur bonded debt,” stated the Legislative Auditor’s report. “These projections were also provided to financial institutions that purchased the bonds and were based on information that, in some cases, overstated actual revenue and understated actual expenditures when compared to audited financial reports and/or Town records that were available when the projections were made.”
The “Bank Fraud” statute forbids the defrauding of a financial institution or the obtaining of moneys, funds, credits, assets, securities, or other property through false or fraudulent representations.
For example, the Legislative Auditor found that financial projections provided to the Bond Commission showed Sterlington had 1,574 sewer customers. That figure represented 600 more sewer system customers than recorded at Sterlington Town Hall, according to the Legislative Auditor.
“The Town’s utility clerk told us that former Mayor Vern Breland asked her ‘off and on all the time’ about how many sewer system customers the Town had,” stated the Legislative Auditor’s report. “The utility clerk told us that Mayor Breland and Mr. Fletcher were aware the Town did not have 1,574 sewer system customers.”
