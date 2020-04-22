The Sterlington Town Council approved a cooperative endeavor agreement with a Monroe developer last week, requiring the developer to pay to install sewer infrastructure for a residential development in exchange for sewer service.
The Town Council approved the cooperative endeavor agreement (CEA) with Larry Culp, of Monroe, who is building more homes in an area of Sterlington where the town's sewer capacity is limited. Under the cooperative endeavor agreement, Culp would pay for engineering and construction of a four-inch main to the town's sewer lift station.
“This is a step in the right direction with our CEAs,” said Town Council member Zack Howse. “This is a drastic change where we are not putting up the money for the developers.”
“That was one thing that I was not happy with,” he added, referring to past practice by town officials.
Town Council members Matt Talbert and Brian McCarthy voiced their agreement with Howse's remarks.
Howse was referring to the past practice by former Mayor Vern Breland and the Town Council, including now-Mayor Caesar Velasquez, who often signed agreements where Sterlington absorbed the full cost of installing sewer and water infrastructure for residential and commercial developers. Town officials defended the expenditures as economic development.
Now, Sterlington is under control of a fiscal administrator because the town could no longer make its debt service payments or even meet payroll costs after taking on millions and millions in bonded indebtedness for water and sewer infrastructure.
Most of Sterlington's legal troubles and debt were taken on after 2012 when the town began its practice of attracting developers like Larry Culp by offering water and sewer infrastructure. In late 2012, Culp was developing the 32-rental unit development called Jackson Square. As was common practice, Greater Ouachita Water Co. wanted Culp to sign over ownership of any water lines built in exchange for water service (GOWC would pay to maintain the lines in the future), but Sterlington paid for the lines instead, as part of its campaign to launch a municipally-owned water treatment system. According to the town's fiscal administrator, I.M. “Junior” Shelton Jr., Sterlington is no longer pursuing an independent water system.
During last week's meeting, some Town Council members expressed concern that increasing the sewer demand on on the sewer lift station would create service problems for existing residents.
According to McCarthy, the town previously received an estimate of $250,000 to fully repair and expand the sewer lift station, but Sterlington obviously could not spend anywhere close to that amount of money on the lift station.
“Does this fix it right?” McCarthy said, referring to Culp's additional main.
Velasquez admitted the addition would not fully repair the lift station's sewer capacity.
“This is a short term fix,” Velasquez said.
Howse said he wanted to ensure the additional demand on the sewer lift station would not negatively affect the residents who already depended on the sewer service.
“I'm good with it,” Howse said. “I just don't want the existing citizens to find out that it's been improved but not fully improved.”
On another front, the Town Council revoked a strip of land near the Sterlington Sports Complex to Land Shark LLC, which is owned by Jack Holmes.
Land Shark recently sued Sterlington in Fourth Judicial District Court, demanding ownership of property previously granted to the town for its use.
“It was just a road to nowhere, basically,” said Monroe attorney Devin Jones, who serves as the town's legal counsel. “Mr. Holmes donated the strip to the town as a road. If it was ever to not be used as a road, it would revert back. The best resolution is to make this guy whole and give him his property back.”
The Town Council agreed to revoke ownership of the property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.