The Sterlington Town Council awarded a certificate of bravery to a Sterlington youth for saving his neighbor’s life last week.
Dante Parker was walking home when he noticed smoke coming from Sallie Gillam’s house. Finding that Gillam was asleep, Parker broke a window to escort her to safety.
During its regular meeting last week, the Town Council honored Parker for his bravery.
Town Council member Matt Talbert said Parker’s act of bravery was “without concern for [Parker’s] own safety.”
“We need people like you to take care of the community,” said Mayor Caesar Velasquez as he handed Parker the certificate.
On another front, Kerry Elee of Two Seams LLC asked the Town Council to cover the costs of having Sterlington Sports Complex’s grease traps cleaned and griddles repaired.
To the Town Council’s knowledge, since the Sports Complex concessions opened, the grease traps have not been cleaned. Elee estimated it would cost about $450 to do so.
Two Seams was hired in January to operate and manage the Sports Complex. A year before, a food vendor signed a cooperative endeavor agreement (CEA) with the Sports Complex.
Since the grease traps needed cleaning before Two Seams began managing the Sports Complex, there was a dispute about who should pay for the repairs.
Before hiring Two Seams, Sterlington filed a 30-day notice with the Secretary of State’s office to terminate the CEA, according to Monroe attorney Devin Jones. However, the vendor had never registered any business information with the Secretary of State, Jones said.
“[The vendor] didn’t have anything registered on there,” Jones said. “So, I had to find an actual address to send it to.”
Jones said finding the address and mailing the notice caused a two-week delay.
While the contract period for Two Seams to take over the Sports Complex began, the other vendor’s CEA was “still lapsing,” according to Jones.
“I think it seems reasonable to cover this one because of the timing,” said Town Council member Zack Howse.
The Town Council agreed to pay the invoices, though some Town Council members warned that doing so could lead to similar requests from other businesses in the future.
The Town Council also approved a motion allowing the Sports Complex to sell alcohol.
