The Sterlington Town Council voted last week to spend up to $12,000 repairing a pump station in west Sterlington.
The pump station was installed in the mid-1970s and its pipes have since deteriorated, according to David Gilbert, an employee at Sterlington’s wastewater treatment department.
“Over the years, the hydrogen sulfide that builds up in the well mixes with the moisture causing sulfuric acid,” Gilbert said. “I can pick the pipes up and just crumble them with my hands.”
The wastewater treatment department is currently unable to get the submersible pumps in or out of the well. The $12,000 would cover the costs of new pipes, a new system to retrieve the pumps from the well and possible water siphoning.
JABAR Corporation estimated the repairs would total $6,417, but Mayor Matt Talbert said the Town Council expected the price to increase by a couple thousand dollars for siphoning water from the well.
Gilbert suggested hiring a third party to keep on standby for that portion of the project because JABAR Corporation charged a four-hour minimum of $3,600 for that service.
Town Councilman Zack Howse offered a motion to approve spending up to $12,000 for the project to give the Town Council room for any additional fees. Howse’s motion was successful.
In other news, the Town Council voted to spend some $10,000 to repair a levee near Sterlington’s sewer pond.
“After the significant rain event we had recently, there was a levee breach out at the sewer pond,” Talbert said.
Talbert and other Sterlington officials sandbagged the area to stop the leak at the pond.
The Town Council called in an environmental company to conduct a water analysis and the reports yielded negative results, meaning there was no harmful effects to Sterlington’s water, according to Talbert.
Ashton Construction LLC was tasked with repairing the levee at the recommendation of Sterlington’s consulting engineer Chris Patrick.
The company was expected to build a road leading to the breach, build a temporary dam in front of the breach and pack the levee with clay. The dam would be removed once the project was completed.
According to Talbert, the repair was just the beginning of a larger levee project in the works.
The Town Council also discussed removing one of its sewer pond cells to reduce the cost of rebuilding the entire levee.
Removing the sewer pond was estimated to cost some $600,000.
“That’s a project we’re anticipating tackling but we’re trying to get some funding to make that entire repair,” Talbert said.
