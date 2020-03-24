The Sterlington Town Council canceled its regular meeting, originally scheduled to be streamed live on Facebook on Tuesday evening, after learning Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasqeuz had possibly been exposed to COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, there were seven cases of COVID-19 in Ouachita Parish and one death. The state total of COVID-19 cases totaled more than 1,300 and nearly 50 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
“Since there has been a potential secondary exposure of the corona virus. I will be self quarantining to avoid spreading it,” Velasquez said on Facebook. “The Town Council meeting scheduled for tonight 3-24-2020 has been canceled.”
Monroe attorney Devin Jones confirmed Velasquez had not had any direct contact with anyone known to be carrying COVID-19. Velasquez was self-quarantining out of an abundance of caution, according to Jones.
Sterlington Town Hall will remain closed until April 8.
