A majority of the members of the Sterlington Town Council have expressed support for a local company’s request to rezone property in the town’s historic village area for a townhome development.
Last month, the Sterlington Planning and Zoning Commission signed off on Standard Enterprises’ requested zoning change so it could build 26 townhomes. It was the second time the commission had approved the request to rezone the property as R-2 (low density residential), because the Town Council denied the zoning change last November.
Since then, some Town Council members have changed their minds.
“I just think there’s a lot of misinformation going around,” said Town Councilman Trey Vocker, who voted last November to block the development. “As the council, we’re saying, ‘We don’t want you in this town.’ I don’t want that on me. That’s not what we believe.”
Vocker and other Town Council members who spoke with The Ouachita Citizen earlier this week also voiced opposition to Mayor Caesar Velasquez’s plans to ask the council to approve an ordinance forbidding any zoning changes within a one-mile radius of Dow Chemical Co.’s plant.
“I’m not a fan of that either,” said Town Councilman Brian McCarthy, who also voted to deny the zoning change last November. “What kind of message does that send to our community or how would that affect property values of our residents if we say it’s not safe to live within one mile of the plant?”
Velasquez and Town Councilman Matt Talbert have posed a number of questions about the proposed development, including the development’s proximity to the plant and the level of security available once built.
Standard Enterprises, a Monroe apartment development and management company, owns and manages many housing developments in Ouachita Parish, including several in southern Monroe such as Parkview Apartments.
Some Town Council members believe Parkview Apartments’ poor reputation—thanks to numerous arrests and deadly shootings that have occurred there in recent years—could be driving some of the opposition to Standard Enterprises’ Sterlington project.
“Everyone is talking about Parkview Apartments, and yes, that’s the same company, but they are two completely different developments,” McCarthy said.
Town Councilman Zack Howse, who has voiced support for the development since it was first proposed, said he visited several properties managed by Standard Enterprises, including Parkview. He is confident in the company’s pledges to provide adequate security at its Sterlington property if it is built.
“It seems like one of Standard’s properties has been in the news more than any other, and this project is being equated with Parkview Apartments, and that is completely ridiculous,” Howse said. “The only argument I might grant is our town’s lack of police, but that’s a concern for any development anywhere in the town. “
James Freeman, vice president of development at Standard Enterprises, told The Ouachita Citizen the proposed River Trace townhome development would not be a Section 8 property.
“The misconception is that it’s a Section 8 property,” Freeman said. “They’re implying that, because it’s an affordable property, it’s an unsafe property.”
Standard Enterprises will take advantage of the federal government’s low-income housing tax credit program, or Section 42 housing program, to build the complex.
“There is zero subsidy tied to those rents,” Freeman said. “I noticed the mayor keeps saying it’s a subsidized property. That’s not correct. It’s referred to as an indirect subsidy. There’s no subsidy tied to the property after it’s built.”
Town Councilman Ron Hill, who previously voted in favor of the company’s requested zoning change, declined to comment, though he indicated he stood by the Planning and Zoning Commission’s favorable recommendation. In the past, Hill questioned whether the Town Council should overrule the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendations.
A public hearing about the matter has been set for Tuesday, before the Town Council’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend the hearing and comment on the zoning change.
According to Freeman with Standard Enterprises, the construction of the townhomes could generate up to $250,000 in sales tax revenues for the town.
“This will bring money into our town, and I don’t know if anyone’s noticed, but the town was broke,” Vocker said.
According to Freeman, Standard Enterprises also has offered to commit money to Sterlington to pay for a study reviewing the development’s effect on sewage infrastructure.
“Drainage is not an issue to make light of, and there are drainage issues in the whole village area,” Freeman said. “We’ve retained Denmon Engineering, who is the town’s engineer, to help us. We’ve instructed them to look for a way in which we can fix the drainage situation.”
