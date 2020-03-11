The Sterlington Town Council declared its intent earlier this week to levy a two-percent sales tax on all restaurants and convenience stores within the town’s corporate limits.
Sterlington restaurants and convenience stores would be subject to the proposed two-percent sales tax because of their inclusion in the newly proposed economic development district.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Town Council announced its plans to adopt ordinances creating the economic development district and levying the tax after a public hearing on April 14 at 6:30 p.m.
Because an economic development district included only businesses and no citizens, no election was required before Sterlington levied the tax. A two-percent sales tax was the maximum under state law.
Sterlington officials indicated they agreed to levy of a two-percent sales tax to raise an estimated $200,000 a year on the recommendation of the town’s fiscal administrator, I.M. “Junior” Shelton Jr., of Baton Rouge. Last year, the Fourth Judicial District Court confirmed Shelton as the state’s appointed fiscal administrator after Sterlington failed to make debt service payments. At the time, Sterlington had a debt load of some $20 million.
In 2019, the Town Council considered creating an economic development district and levying a tax but ultimately dropped the measure after backlash from businesses and citizens.
“We had the same questions the last time we went through this,” said Town Council member Zack Howse. “Citizens and businesses said they didn’t trust us to make this decision and asked us to kick it to the fiscal administrator. We kicked it to the fiscal administrator, and here we are again.”
Wes Shafto, with the Boles, Shafto law firm in Monroe, confirmed the proposed sales tax would apply to all restaurants and convenience stores in the economic development district. One restaurant or convenience store would not be granted an exception, if approved in April, according to Shafto.
Howse and Town Council member Ron Hill questioned whether Sterlington should disincorporate.
“The disincorporation is of interest,” Hill said.
In response to Town Council members’ questions, Shelton said Sterlington officials could reduce the percentage of the sales tax levied or remove it from the books completely.
“We can pull back on this anytime we need to,” Shelton said. “If we come up with another solution, well, hey.”
When the Town Council first considered levying a sales tax, the Town Council determined it could sell advertising on signs at the Sterlington Sports Complex to raise revenues instead of levying a tax, according to Town Council member Matt Talbert. That plan did not work. Talbert indicated that three of the Town Council’s members each bought advertising at the Sterlington Sports Complex. The Sterlington Sports Complex raised only about $1,000 a month in advertising, he said.
Talbert claimed about six people called him before the meeting to express concern about the sales tax measure.
“None of those people showed up tonight,” Talbert said.
Howse offered the motion to approve the resolution of notice of intent. Town Council member Brian McCarthy seconded the motion.
“Hey, teamwork,” Howse said.
The vote to approve the resolution was unanimous.
According to Talbert, if the Town Council opposed Shelton’s decision to launch an economic development district, the Town Council would likely be taken to court. Shelton is acting as the town’s fiscal administrator under an order from Fourth Judicial District Court.
Hill commended Shelton for recommending a two-percent sales tax.
“We’re up against the wall,” Hill said. “He (Shelton) might be a convenient scapegoat, and the courts, too.”
“A lot of eyes have been placed on this to say that this is the best option,” he added.
