Sterlington Town Hall will be closed until May 19 because a town clerk was potentially exposed to COVID-19, the town’s mayor says.
Sterlington Mayor Caesar Velasquez said the town clerk was possibly exposed through a grandchild’s co-worker.
“With this we are taking precautionary measures with the town employees and citizens by closing the town hall for 15 days to clean and sanitize the building,” Velasquez said. “We will be rolling over the town hall phones to one of the town owned cell phones so that we can still service the citizens.”
Staff will continue to service town utilities and respond to any emergencies.
“I apologize for any inconvenience this may create but I feel this is the appropriate action to take to prevent spreading of the virus,” Velasquez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.