State lawmakers pressed investigators during a hearing in Baton Rouge last week on whether former Sterlington Mayor Vern Breland or others involved in Sterlington’s financial crisis would be held accountable.
Investigators with the state Legislative Auditor’s Office detailed their probe of the town’s finances and operations during a Legislative Audit Advisory Council meeting. As previously reported, the probe found that Sterlington spent $3.1 million on unlawful expenditures, flouted public bid law on million-dollar projects and falsified its applications to the state to incur bonded indebtedness.
Sterlington is now under the authority of a fiscal administrator as the town tries to pay back some $20 million in debt.
The finding that Sterlington officials lied to the state Bond Commission to gain the state’s approval to take on millions in debt had prompted the state Treasurer’s office to revamp its internal auditing procedures and require affidavits on all future submissions to the Bond Commission, according to Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera.
“It appears the Bond Commission was duped on this one,” Purpera said.
At times, lawmakers appeared shocked at details revealed in the investigators’ presentation while at other times lawmakers shook their heads and laughed.
State Sen. Jay Luneau, who serves on the Audit Advisory Council, was one of the legislators expressing concern that the people responsible for Sterlington’s troubles be held accountable.
“It’s comical,” said Luneau, D-Alexandria. “We’re snickering up here but it’s a very serious thing.”
One of the findings pertained to Sterlington raiding trust funds for some $3.1 million for unauthorized expenditures. Under state law, bond proceeds held in a trust fund shall not be spent for any purpose outside the scope for which the bonded indebtedness was originally incurred.
Roger Harris, head of the investigative audit division at the Legislative Auditor’s Office, confirmed Breland was the primary suspect in the Legislative Auditor’s investigation. The investigation was forwarded to Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew’s office and state Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office as well as to the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana.
Speaking of Breland’s response to a previous audit finding about illegally spending bond proceeds, Harris said, “They also wrote in the response that they were going pay the money back, indicating they knew at that point that it was wrong but they went ahead and spent $2.6 million, and I’m not sure who was involved in this except for the mayor, to connect a role to it. Now I can’t comment on it much further regarding that, but this has been referred to the AG, the district attorney and the U.S. Attorney’s office.”
Some of the findings involved the work of the town’s municipal advisor, Aaron Fletcher. Fletcher was the municipal, or financial, advisor on eight out of Sterlington’s 10 bond issues and the town’s two lease purchases, according to Kevin Kelly, with the Legislative Auditor’s office. In several instances, the town’s applications relied on overstated revenues and understated expenses, Kelly said. Kelly said the investigation confirmed that Sterlington officials had access to records showing their projections were incorrect but they submitted the false reports anyway.
For example, one of Sterlington’s applications to the Bond Commission to incur debt for its water system relied on data provided by Breland and Fletcher, according to investigators. To obtain $4 million in utility revenue bonds, Fletcher claimed the town had 1,574 water customers, though investigators could only find 960 customers, Kelly said. According to Kelly, Fletcher appeared to have used vacant homes, “no name” residents, and “septic system” residents to inflate the data and revenue projections.
“Obviously it’s Mr. Fletcher that’s given us a lot of erroneous information,” said state Sen. Mike Walsworth, R-West Monroe.
Walsworth, who is the vice chairman of the Audit Advisory Council, asked whether Fletcher had an error and omissions insurance policy, referring to the possibility of the state suing.
Kelly said Fletcher was previously affiliated with a broker in Kentucky that might carry such a policy.
“He indicated to us he would not be doing this kind of work anymore,” Kelly said.
“I would suggest that, yeah,” said Walsworth, provoking laughter.
“He told us the firm he worked with in Kentucky had labeled him a compliance nightmare and he was out of doing that kind of work,” Kelly added.
State Rep. Julie Stokes, who chairs the Audit Advisory Council, asked whether investigators had determined any relationship between Breland and Fletcher or between Fletcher and other members of the town’s administration.
“We looked for that, there was nothing that was apparent to us,” Kelly said.
Later during the hearing, Mayor Caesar Velasquez (who was a member of the Sterlington Town Council during much of Breland’s tenure) and I.M. “Junior” Shelton Jr., the town’s fiscal administrator, updated the Audit Advisory Council on the town’s progress paying back the $20 million in debt.
“As of Dec. 2, we had over $400,000 in debt service paid that day,” Shelton said. “We paid payroll that day. And we had some money left over. So our plan is working.”
Under Breland’s direction, Sterlington entered into a 14-year lease purchase agreement with Government Capital Corporation to fund the town’s purchase of the water management system from Capstone Metering LLC, of Plano, Texas. Under the agreement, Sterlington received $2,064,000 to buy a water management system that Capstone would install in the town.
Under state law, public works projects like the construction of a water system must be publicly bid if the contract is greater than some $154,000. That did not happen in Sterlington, investigators found.
Sterlington spent some of the loan proceeds from the water management system lease purchase on items not authorized by the agreement’s price quote. Some of the unauthorized expenditures included spending some $400,000 digging water wells to find a viable water source or paying the town’s financial advisor, Aaron Fletcher, according to the report.
Shelton informed legislators that he obtained bills from Capstone Metering’s chief executive officer, Scott Williamson, that raised red flags.
“I had him, with great difficulty, send me bills, and they’ve got things on here like field training, design work, treatment plant payment,” Shelton said. “When we talk about the $300,000 for contingency, it’s listed on his list of equipment, but it’s not listed as contingency, it’s listed as two fresh water well tools. Three hundred thousand dollars. There’s a note on here by the mayor (Velasquez) that says, ‘This was built in as contingency. Misnamed intentionally.’”
Shelton claimed the draws on the $2 million were proposed by Capstone Metering and the payments were directed to Capstone Metering.
“At the last meeting I had with y’all, I said, ‘There’s $1.6 million, and I don’t know where it went,’” Shelton said. “I just answered that question, and I want to reiterate: I have seen nothing that says anybody has taken any money from the city or town of Sterlington. The $1.6 million went directly to Capstone Metering.”
