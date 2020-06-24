The Sterlington Town Council is inviting public input on whether to sell alcohol at the town’s sports complex.
At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Town Council announced the possibility of selling beer from the Sterlington Sports Complex concession stand.
The Town Council also adopted an ordinance establishing a board of directors for the Sports Complex, hoping additional oversight and help from community members could improve the sports complex’s success. Many town officials have pointed to the Sports Complex as one of the town’s primary revenue generators while Sterlington tries to pay back millions of dollars in bonded indebtedness.
“The idea is to leverage the assets we have in the community to the sports complex,” said Monroe attorney Devin Jones, who serves as Sterlington’s legal counsel.
According to Jones and Town Council members Matt Talbert and Brian McCarthy, the Sports Complex previously had a board of directors but that board never met.
“There was a board that was appointed on paper but (former Town Council member) Kerry Elee has predominantly been running the sports complex,” Jones said. “As an alderman, he did it, and now since he’s been off as an alderman, he’s done it in a voluntarily capacity.”
According to Jones, the ordinance establishing a board of directors for the sports complex outlined a clear definition of the board and its responsibilities.
Documents show the Sterlington Sports Complex Board would consist of seven members, including three residents of the town, at least three residents of Ouachita Parish and one member of the Town Council.
The sports complex board of directors would serve as an advisory board.
Sterlington officials agreed to punt the question of selling alcohol to the board of directors.
Town Councilman Zack Howse said people reached out to him last weekend to ask why the concession stand did not sell beer during weekend tournaments when alcohol was served at other sports complex venues in Lafayette and Vicksburg.
“I just wanted to put that out there so citizens can say we don’t want that,” Howse said. “Just give them an opportunity to discuss it.”
Mayor Caesar Velasquez explained the town had previously decided to sell beer only during adult league tournaments.
“We made the choice to not sell beer when the kids were there,” Velasquez said. “I don’t think anything was ever put in writing. That’s something this board can look at and determine if they want.”
Talbert told The Ouachita Citizen the Town Council has discussed who to appoint to the Sports Complex board, but he declined to identify people at this time.
“I wouldn’t publicly put them out today,” Talbert said.
“We will put them out when we nominate them because they haven’t accepted it. We will be reaching out to make sure they want to be there.”
On another front, former town employee David Dailey spoke to the Town Council at the end of its meeting to say he had never stolen anything from the town or broken anything owned by the town. Dailey did not elaborate.
“I just want to take a moment to clear my name up here because it’s been said to me several times in town, but I want to make sure everybody here knows I haven’t stolen anything from this town and I haven’t broken anything in this town owns,” Dailey said. “When I worked for this town, I did my job to the best of my ability and I did it for everybody here. So if anybody has any questions about anything I have done for this town, with this town or to this town, they can address it to me and not say it out in public and things like that.”
Talbert denied knowledge of any accusations against Dailey.
“I never heard that if it makes you feel any better,” Talbert said.
“It’s all good. It’s all good,” Dailey said. “Letting me go was the right thing to do because of the budget. I understand that. That isn’t the problem.”
Dailey challenged town officials at the meeting to question him publicly about any of the accusations.
“I mean if there’s any questions about something that has gotten broke that they think I may have done, I’m standing here. Feel free to ask me,” Dailey said.
The Ouachita Citizen asked Town Council member Ron Hill about Dailey’s comments.
“He was our public works director up until the change of administration. So there’s been some accusations written at a level that I’ve doubted,” Hill said. “That’s all I can say.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.