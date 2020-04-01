Steward Health Care has announced the implementation of telehealth visits, including the use of Microsoft Teams and FaceTime appointments with Steward Medical Group providers, to expand access to care in response to the coronavirus COVID-19 and give patients peace of mind that they can receive the medical care they need without having to go to the doctor’s office.
The telehealth video visits — conducted via smartphone, or a desktop or laptop equipped with a web camera — are well suited for patients who may have flu-like symptoms and want to speak with a physician; or they may be for patients experiencing other routine ailments but do not want to travel to the office for fear of a potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
Telehealth appointments are available for primary care and internal medicine, as well as a broad range of specialized care including cardiology, orthopedics, and women’s health.
“The addition of telehealth appointments will make receiving care convenient for patients of Glenwood Regional Medical Center,” said Jeremy Tinnerello, President. “We are committed to helping mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and this will be a great benefit to patients in that effort.”
Patients can access telehealth appointments with their physician or caregiver in two ways: using Microsoft Teams application or Apple FaceTime with an iPhone or iPad.
Patient telehealth appointments will be scheduled through their doctor’s office and any patient needing an appointment should call their doctor’s office.
Approximately 3,000 Steward Medical Group providers are available to conduct telehealth visits. Steward Medical Group operates practices in 11 states.
For patients who prefer to see their doctor in person, Steward Medical Group clinics are open and continue to welcome patients for their appointments.
