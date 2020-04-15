A storm generating three tornadoes that touched the ground on Easter Sunday wreaked havoc on nearly 500 homes in Ouachita Parish, utterly destroying some while significantly damaging others.
The National Weather Service confirmed an EF3 tornado with a peak wind of 140 mph touched down in West Monroe before crossing the Ouachita River into Monroe. An EF2 tornado with a peak wind of 130 mph touched down southwest of Sterlington, and an EF1 tornado with a peak wind of 105 mph touched down southeast of Sterlington in Fairbanks.
“No parish was more damaged than Ouachita Parish,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards in a news conference held Monday at the Monroe Public Safety Center.
There were no fatalities and only three minor injuries.
“We should be thankful,” Edwards said.
Edwards and other area officials took a tour of the area to survey the damage.
“I was struck by the damage in Ouachita Parish,” Edwards said. “There will be one home that’s flattened and the one next to it is completely untouched.
When asked, Edwards said he did not speak to any residents whose homes were destroyed by the tornadoes. That was a purposeful decision, he claimed, due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Fifth District Congressman Ralph Abraham expressed gratitude for the governor’s office in light of the tornado damage.
“As soon as the tornado left the ground, the governor was sending up supplies,” Abraham said.
Since the storm, crews of firefighters, police officers, and public works employees in Monroe and West Monroe been working to clear roadways of trees and debris. Many roadways were finally opened to the public on Tuesday.
In Monroe, Mayor Jamie Mayo said more than 200 homes were damaged as well as parts of Monroe Regional Airport.
“We’re estimating 200 to 300 homes were damaged in the city of Monroe,” Mayo said. “We’re seeing downed power lines and downed trees.”
In West Monroe, several homes suffered significant damage from downed trees and utility lines. The majority of damage took place in south West Monroe on Riverbend, Scholars and Branch Streets near Lazarre Park.
“We thank our city of West Monroe first responders, Cajun Tree Cutters and Rotary Disaster Relief team for arriving early on the scene to assist our residents in need,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell. “We give thanks that no one was seriously injured today. Please join us in praying for these residents as they prepare to assess the damage to their homes and rebuild their lives.”
United Way of NELA has established the “April Tornado Relief Fund” for those wanting to financially contribute to tornado victims. Anyone who has been affected by the tornado should call 2-1-1 for information on available shelters and assistance.
The National Weather Service’s report on the EF3 tornado is reprinted below:
The tornado first touched down on the corner of Fern St. and Brown St. in the Brownsville-Bawcomville community. As it moved through neighborhoods, it downed and snapped hundreds of trees, many of which fell onto homes. As the tornado crossed Sandal St., it did minor structure damage to several single wide manufactured homes before tipping over a trailer as it crossed Jonesboro Rd. The tornado then proceeded onward to break the metal trusses and bring down a wood chip conveyor belt onto a train at a paper mill. As the tornado continued, it crossed the Ouachita River twice where it bends sharply before increasing intensity along Riverbend Dr. This increase in intensity was most notable from many tree trunks snapped, the roof ripped off of a single family home and a collapsed wall on another single family home.
The tornado then crossed the Ouachita River again and partially damaged the roof of the Masur Museum of Art, missing downtown Monroe by roughly a mile. As it crossed South Grand St., it then ripped the roof off of a two story home and continued on to damage the roofs of several homes and downed trees until it crossed near the intersection of Highway 165 and Interstate 20. There it damaged a metal building structure and snapped a wooden power pole and steel street light assembly as it crossed Milhaven Rd.
The worst damage from the tornado then occurred along Orchid Dr. where it ripped the roof off of 3 homes and collapsed much of the exterior walls of one of the homes. The worst damage was along a very narrow corridor in this subdivision and is believed that a mesovortex within the tornado led to this narrow corridor of more intense damage. After the tornado moved out of this subdivision, damage became more sporadic and the tornado touched several times before it destroyed a metal hangar housing several airplanes at the Monroe Regional Airport. The tornado then lifted as it crossed a runway of the airport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.