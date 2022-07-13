The country is expected to export a record $191 billion in agricultural products during the next fiscal year, even with the value of the American dollar on the rise, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
State Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Dr. Mike Strain shared the news when he spoke to members of the Ouachita Parish Women’s Republican Club at the West Monroe Convention Center on Monday.
“Usually, when your dollar goes up, the number of exports goes down, and imports go up relative to the value of the dollar,” Strain said. “The world needs everything that we have, and they need it desperately.”
Inflation is at a 40-year high, but the U.S. dollar reached its highest level since 2002 this year, up about nine percent. This increase was driven by rising interest rates and better economic performance in the country.
Strain referred to a recent World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report that demonstrated how this record year came to be.
“What we continue to see worldwide is demand going up and supply going down,” Strain said.
Strain noted that the achievement of this record occurred during a state of high inflation, meaning a general increase in prices along with a falling purchasing value in money, around the country. He also noted the current rate of price inflation on oil, food and other necessities to be 8.6 percent.
“It’s bad and it hurts, but it’s really bad when it’s year after year,” Strain said. “It’s got to stop.”
According to Strain, the United States could take several avenues toward “arresting and controlling” inflation.
Strain pointed out that the country needs to become “oil dominant” because natural gas, used in the production of nitrogen fertilizer, is vital to state agriculture. He claimed the Biden administration has prevented that from happening.
“We were oil dominant in the world and exporting oil,” Strain said. “I’d love to export oil because that brings money to our economy,” Strain said. “Now, we're talking to the Saudis and asking them to increase oil production so we can buy it from them?”
The reason the current administration wants to purchase oil from Saudi Arabia is because the country is more “environmentally friendly,” according to Strain.
“We’ve got inflation and a negative balance of trading, and we’re wanting to send U.S. dollars overseas,” Strain said. “Do you think Saudi Arabia is any more environmentally friendly than we are? No one is more environmentally friendly than we are.”
Strain said the United States must “open the spigot” and drill for oil here. He pointed out that the primary ingredient in ammonium nitrate fertilizer, a widely used fertilizer, is natural gas.
“Liquefied natural gas is big business, and Louisiana has 300 years worth of natural gas,” Strain said.
Strain said the United States also needs to mine more “potash”, or fertilizer potassium, a fertilizer that improves the taste, texture, color, yield and water retention of crops. He said China, Russia and Belarus account for 43 percent of the mining of the world’s potash while the United States accounts for less than one percent, while also using 10 percent of it.
“You have to have it to raise modern crops,” Strain said, “We have NPK in fertilizers, which is phosphorus and potassium combined with the nitrogen of natural gas,” Strain said. “That is what makes up modern agriculture.”
According to Strain, more Republican officials must be elected on state and federal levels in order to control inflation. Strain emphasized the need for the Republican Party to retake control of the White House, the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives.
“In the last year of Trump’s presidency, the U.S. had the lowest unemployment rates and the highest number of people working in the history of this country in all sectors,” Strain said. “We had the strongest economy, the lowest interest rates and respect from leaders abroad.”
