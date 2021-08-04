Lila Strode resigned as president of the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce last week.
Amanda Edge, who chairs the chamber of commerce’s board of directors, issued a statement to the chamber of commerce’s members on July 30 notifying them of Strode’s exit.
“I am writing today to announce the resignation of Lila Strode effective immediately. Lila has decided to pursue new opportunities,” Edge wrote. “We are very appreciative of all the hard work Lila has done. Lila leaves the organization in a very strong position for continued growth. We thank her for her contribution and leadership during the past 3 years. The Board of Directors would like to wish her the best of luck in her future opportunities and endeavors.”
Strode was unavailable for comment.
According to Edge, the board would begin a search to find a new president soon.
