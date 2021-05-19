If not for a 20-year-old college student who raised the alarm about a fire in a Monroe apartment complex when the smoke alarms were silent, several people would not have escaped before a blazing fire overtook the structure last weekend.
That’s how friends and others told the story of Abigail Naylor, of West Monroe, rushing through an apartment unit and waking her seven friends and other apartment unit tenants when a fire started in a nearby apartment on the second floor of a Shadow Hawk Apartments building in Monroe.
Naylor and her seven friends had stayed in the apartment the night of May 14 to celebrate the academic accomplishments of their friend, Catherine Darnell, who was expected to receive her graduate diploma at the University of Louisiana-Monroe the next morning.
In light of the fire that broke out around 7 a.m. that Saturday morning, the group—most of whom were ULM students—did not make it to ULM’s commencement ceremony.
No lives were lost in the fire, and Monroe Fire officials reported minor injuries.
“This young lady saved the lives of all seven people and woke up the people in the apartments below and made them aware of the fire,” said Penny Cook, whose granddaughter was in the same unit as Naylor. “Even the fireman said, if she had not been awake, they would probably not be alive, just because of the smoke inhalation.”
Monroe Fire Investigator ShaBrodrick Jones said the department received a call about the fire at 7:11 a.m. on May 15. When firefighters arrived, the fire had spread to the front and back of the structure. According to Jones, open apartment doors in the stairwell gave vent to the fire, allowing it to spread across the building from the apartment of origin.
“The fire was already intense when we arrived,” Jones said. “The building houses eight units, and fire damage was contained to four units.”
Jones said the cause of the fire was under investigation.
“The occupants were at home at the time of the fire,” Jones said. “The debris of damage was so extensive in that apartment that our firemen had to remove much of it before we could even begin an investigation.”
“We’re thankful nobody suffered any burn injuries or any major injuries that we’re aware of,” he added.
Naylor, who was simply staying the night at the apartment, said she woke up 30 minutes before her morning alarm was scheduled to wake her.
“I know, without a shadow of a doubt, that God woke me up earlier than my alarm to be ready,” Naylor said. “He knew this was going to happen and that I would need to get my friends up. If I hadn’t been awake, what would’ve happened and where would we be now?”
After she woke and began putting on make-up in advance of ULM’s commencement ceremony, Naylor said she heard “terrible screams” from another apartment.
“It was frightening and I could see smoke coming in from around the door frame,” Naylor said. “As soon as I opened the door, the apartment across the hall was completely ablaze. You couldn’t even tell it was an apartment, there was just so much fire.”
Naylor said she began screaming, “Fire,” and banging on doors in the apartment to alert her friends. After gathering together in the living room, Naylor assured her friends they could escape the apartment through the stairwell and avoid the fire.
Referring to Naylor, Jones told The Ouachita Citizen, “She told me she heard commotion and went back to save them. She went out the front door and down the stairwell but saw nobody was following behind her so she went back up and saw that her friends had gone out the back to the balcony.”
After seeing the fire spread in the stairwell, Naylor said she banged on the other apartment unit doors to wake up the people inside each dwelling.
“There was smoke on my face and I was crying,” Naylor said.
Clarice Ney, 19, one of the tenants in the apartment, said she was not “even a little awake” when Naylor began screaming about the fire that morning.
“I remember looking up, and I thought I was in a dream,” Ney said. “Once I realized what was happening, I grabbed my shoes and my backpack. This has been a fear of mine my whole life and I think I had mentally prepared for just what to do.”
Ney said she and her friends had planned to follow Naylor but the apartment’s front door became “engulfed in flames” preventing them from escaping through the stairwell.
“I went to the balcony and was one of the first to jump off the balcony,” Ney said. “I knew we needed to get down and help the others jump down. It was probably a 14-foot drop from the top of the balcony. Once you slid down the guards, it was about ten feet.”
Two of Ney and Naylor’s friends were late in arriving to the balcony and were covered in soot. One of them slipped and fell from the balcony, cracking a rib and spraining an ankle.
Ney said the fire was a perfect example of why people should routinely check their smoke alarms, confirming the smoke alarms in the apartment had not gone off as expected.
“That’s the craziest part. I didn’t even think about how close I was to dying because it all happened so quickly,” Ney said.
“In ten minutes it went from being a normal day to our apartment on fire. If we had checked our smoke alarm and had a working one, we might’ve had more time than we did to escape.”
Ney’s music instructor at ULM, Sandra Lunte, started a crowdfunding campaign called “*HorrificFire” on SpotFund to raise money to help restore some of what the tenants and their friends lost in the fire.
“The whole apartment was a cloud of smoke when we escaped,” Naylor said. “It’s still really difficult to understand what happened. The realization we lost everything was really hard.”
