One of the students suing the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine (VCOM) in Monroe because of the medical school’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy says he was recently suspended for not wearing a mask on campus.
Matthew Willis, one of the three plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit against VCOM, says the medical school expected him and the other two student plaintiffs to wear masks since they did not get a COVID-19 vaccine. None of the other VCOM students were required to wear a mask, they said.
Willis claimed VCOM’s interim dean, Mark Sanders, sent him a letter on Nov. 12, alerting him to complaints filed against him by other students concerned about Willis’ failure to wear a mask as an unvaccinated student.
“Mr. Willis was further informed that his failure to wear a face mask as an unvaccinated student was considered to be ‘unethical and/or unprofessional conduct and presents a danger to the health and welfare of VCOM employees and your fellow students,’ and that he would therefore be suspended immediately until a ‘Professional and Ethical Standards Board and/or Honor Code Council is held,’ and that while suspended, he would ‘no longer be eligible to participate in the curriculum or any type of clinical or research activity or be present on campus,’” stated the three students’ reply on Dec. 10.
Besides Willis, Rachel Magliulo, of Ouachita Parish, and Kirsten Hall, of Lincoln Parish, sued VCOM earlier this year for allegedly harassing them in light of their refusal to undergo COVID-19 vaccination. The three students requested exemptions on religious grounds, which were ultimately granted.
VCOM operates on the campus of the University of Louisiana-Monroe. Some 300 students are enrolled at VCOM, but only the three student plaintiffs have not been vaccinated.
Later, U.S. District Court Judge Terry Doughty issued a temporary restraining order, prohibiting VCOM from retaliating against the students. VCOM denied any such activity. In October, Doughty issued a consent judgment that found the students’ requests for a religious exemption to be a valid written dissent. Doughty also ordered the students follow reasonable safety measures while attending VCOM.
“Plaintiffs shall remain subject to reasonable safety measures as promulgated by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for unvaccinated persons and the Institutions of Higher Education to the extent that these reasonable safety measures and/or guidelines do not conflict with Louisiana State law,” stated Doughty’s consent judgment.
In a Nov. 30 motion to reopen the case, the three students claimed VCOM implemented new policies requiring only unvaccinated students to wear masks indoors and on campus as well as undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, while vaccinated students were subjected to neither policy.
In a response on Dec. 7, VCOM said its policies for unvaccinated students followed guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Yet, providing no evidentiary or legal basis, plaintiffs summarily concluded the CDC guidelines conflict with Louisiana law, and, thus, violate the consent judgment,” stated VCOM’s opposition.
In a Dec. 10 reply, the three students claimed VCOM “threatened that if a claim is brought by the plaintiffs before the Court and is ultimately dismissed, that plaintiffs would ‘face disciplinary actions as there is no retaliatory protection against the filing of a clearly frivolous claim.’”
“Defendant also provided that Mr. Willis’ attorney would not be allowed to attend any such hearing, and that his attorney would further ‘not be permitted access to the buildings,’” stated the students’ reply.
In a ruling on Dec. 16, Doughty declined to reopen the case as the students requested, but Doughty also appeared to recommend the students file a motion to find VCOM in contempt of the court’s consent judgment.
“Likewise, it does not appear to this Court that extraordinary circumstances have been shown in this case,” stated Doughty’s ruling. “Plaintiffs allege that VCOM did not follow the terms of the Consent Judgment. Additionally, Plaintiffs have another remedy. Plaintiffs’ remedy lies in a Motion for Contempt and to Enforce Consent Judgment, not to set aside the Consent Judgment.”
