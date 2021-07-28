Complaints from students in Monroe that they were unfairly targeted by a local medical school for refusing to receive an experimental COVID-19 vaccine have generated a legal battle involving the state attorney general.
Some students accepted by the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, or VCOM, in Monroe cannot attend courses in the fall unless they receive a COVID-19 vaccine. VCOM operates on the campus of the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
VCOM says 300 students are enrolled at the medical school, but only three remain unvaccinated. The vaccinations are needed, VCOM argues, especially for staff and students interacting face-to-face with patients.
Some unidentified students have possession of recordings of VCOM staff bullying them for their refusal to receive the vaccine, according to state Attorney General Jeff Landry.
“These complaints have included recordings of conversations with VCOM staff engaging in harassing and coercive conduct targeting students who have exercised their right to opt-out of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine,” Landry said. “Had VCOM immediately ceased retaliating against these students and changed its policies, last spring it might have avoided unnecessary litigation.”
Though VCOM claims it has granted some religious, medical and judicial exemptions, the medical school refused to grant a religious exemption to one of the three students, as of Tuesday.
The female student—whose name is being withheld from publication at this time—wrote a July 11 letter to VCOM identifying herself as a Christian seeking an exemption from receiving a vaccine because of the vaccines’ reliance on fetal cells. For example, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine used cells from a fetus aborted in 1985 while fetal cell lines were used to test efficacy of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
“What the world considers a type of remedy, a privilege, and something to covet in 2021 but is something I consider an impurity, I do not believe that using fetal cells from an aborted fetus for the benefit of the greater good or my personal benefit can be reconciled,” the student wrote. “I will not knowingly participate in the process to use such a product that violates the right to life and dishonors the lives of the unborn.”
The student also noted the COVID-19 vaccines were approved by the government under an “emergency use authorization,” or EUA, meaning a person had the right to informed consent and the option to refuse.
In a July 14 email obtained by The Ouachita Citizen, VCOM’s vice president for institutional policy, Randy Schuller, responded to the student by offering two choices: get vaccinated or defer her education until next year.
“You must decide by July 19th, 2021, on whether to defer or participate in vaccination,” Schuller wrote.
In disputing the student’s concerns, Schuller predicted vaccines would prove useful by next year.
“You voiced concern that not enough is known about the vaccine,” Schuller wrote. “By 2022, the vaccine will have been used for a period of one year and on more patients than any other vaccine in a trial.”
Schuller’s email did not address the student’s request for an exemption on religious grounds, other than asking her to provide a “verified religious or medical contraindication.”
According to Schuller, the VCOM curriculum required student involvement in the performance of medical exams and supervised medical care of patients. The interaction with patients was the reason for the school’s mandatory vaccination, according to Schuller.
Schuller also warned the student she could face suspension or dismissal if the student continued this year without a vaccine or without wearing a mask.
In an interview with The Ouachita Citizen on Tuesday, the student said she had still not reached a resolution with VCOM allowing her to attend courses in the fall, sans vaccination.
“They posted a new COVID policy that is 11 pages, it’s a lengthy document,” she said. “It’s confusing to read.”
The student’s case constituted one of the complaints referred to by Landry, the attorney general, in a July 20 letter to VCOM, admonishing the medical school for mandating an emergency use authorization, or EUA, product.
Landry also wrote he would “pursue any legal means available to ensure that the rights of Louisiana residents attending VCOM are protected from both overt and covert coercion, harassment, and retaliation by VCOM for asserting their legal rights.”
EUA products, such as the COVID-19 vaccines, are optional, unlike other vaccines which have obtained a Biologics License Application (BLA) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The FDA has not approved any COVID-19 vaccine for BLA.
“Fully aware of the differences between BLA and EUA vaccines, VCOM has misleadingly stated that ‘[t]his is the same as other immunizations a student must receive to enter medical school,’” Landry said. “But in reality, the COVID-19 vaccine is the only non-BLA vaccine that the school currently requires.”
Landry noted that VCOM, by virtue of its agreement with a state university, was subject to the state’s laws, including those allowing a student to gain an exemption by providing a written dissent.
VCOM responded this week to Landry’s letter with a statement criticizing the attorney general for incorrectly characterizing its COVID-19 vaccine policy.
According to VCOM, there were students and employees at the medical school who obtained exemptions for religious or health reasons.
“There are also other employees and students who wish to wear masks for their own well-being, even though they are vaccinated as there have been cases of individuals who were vaccinated who have contracted the Delta variant,” stated VCOM.
VCOM also said it informed the three unvaccinated students about how to request an exemption to the COVID-19 policy.
VCOM’s statement summarized its coronavirus vaccine policy but did not provide any copies of the policy or detail any particulars.
In his letter to the medical school, Landry objected to VCOM’s exemption or waiver process.
“VCOM’s ‘waiver’ process also raises red flags because it appears to have been structured to deny waivers rather than provide any meaningful mechanism for notifying the school of a student’s choice to opt-out,” Landry said.
“VCOM ‘waivers’ for students with a medical or a ‘valid religious conflict’ are under-inclusive, but also futile and meaningless as VCOM has crafted a system that appears to be entirely constructed to override any objection.”
In its statement, VCOM noted COVID-19 infections were rising again.
“While all of the studies necessary to remove the vaccine from emergency use authorization have not yet been completed, the increased number of individuals who have received the vaccine as compared to previous trials indicate it is very likely that the FDA studies will be released this fall, well ahead of the earlier predicted January 2022 date,” stated VCOM. “To date the safety of the vaccine far outweighs the risks of the complications from the infection.”
