BATON ROUGE — Louisiana’s higher education officials say their institutions will not require students to be vaccinated before returning to classes for in-person instruction in the fall.
LSU Interim President Tom Galligan released a statement late Monday saying that the school could not require vaccinations given that federal regulators approved the vaccines for emergency use without completing full safety investigations.
Dr. Jim Henderson, president of the University of Louisiana System, cited the same reason in saying that he did not plan to require vaccinations before students return in the fall.
The universities in Louisiana are making their decisions amid a growing national debate about whether colleges can or should force students, faculty members and staff to be vaccinated.
Forty-six universities around the country have announced plans to require all students to be vaccinated before they return in the fall, according to the Chronicle of Higher Education. They include some of the biggest-name private schools like Yale, Columbia, Cornell, Brown, Notre Dame and Johns Hopkins as well as Xavier University in New Orleans.
Rutgers, New Jersey’s flagship state university, and two smaller schools are the only public universities on the list so far.
Henderson said that trying to require COVID vaccines given how quickly federal regulators approved them to try to bring the pandemic under control.
“Mandating fully authorized vaccines is difficult,” Henderson said in an interview. And with the COVID vaccines, “We are still learning about the long-term efficacy.”
LSU has more than 34,000 students on its main Baton Rouge campus and branches with thousands of other students in other cities.
The Louisiana Legislature requires university students to show proof that they have been immunized for diseases like for measles and meningitis before they enroll, though students can request waivers for religious and other reasons.
But given how politicized mask-wearing and even the COVID vaccines have become, lawmakers are unlikely to require students in Louisiana to take the COVID vaccines.
The Louisiana Department of Health has not mandated that Louisiana residents take the vaccine, and public universities follow health guidelines from the Health Department, Galligan said in an interview.
He said the LSU Board of Supervisors discussed a vaccine requirement but was not interested in going ahead without a mandate from the Health Department and given that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had “shortened its normal approval processes” to deal with the health emergency posed by the pandemic.
Louisiana university officials are leaning toward masks and physical distancing protocols to ensure safety and respect individuals’ rights.
