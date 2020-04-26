New Louisiana data in a report published by Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, reveals nearly 31 percent of small businesses in Louisiana responding to the survey are at risk of closing permanently over the next two months.
That figure jumps to nearly 60 percent over the next five months as a result of the effects of closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Furthermore, 58 percent of Louisianans employed by small businesses may face unemployment. Nationwide, nearly 66 percent of small businesses face permanent closure in the next five months with more than 72 percent of employees facing unemployment.
“These small business, the owners and employees, are the life blood of Louisiana’s Main Street communities. Small business owners can only cut so much before the losses in revenue start drastically impacting their ability to remain open and serve the people of Louisiana,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. “It’s imperative we call on Congress to address critical voids in the CARES Act to fund those organizations that provide the technical assistance our small businesses will need to get back on their feet once the economy reopens. Programs like the Main Street America and the Louisiana Main Street Network will be needed now more than ever.”
Findings from business respondents in Louisiana Main Street districts to the Main Street America’s Small Business Survey show that more than 70 percent of the same businesses are locally owned, suspended storefront operations, do not have an online sales component, and have reported a loss of more than 75 percent in revenues.
Many are at risk of closing in the next five months.
For some Louisiana Main Street Directors and small business owners, the temporary closures will be a financial hardship, while others say they are trying to stay positive through the adversity.
“Who would have ever dreamed we’d be proud to say our streets downtown are practically empty? It’s certainly not what we, as Main Street managers, have ever promoted, but in this case, it shows how merchants in downtown Winnsboro are doing their part to be responsible during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Kay LaFrance-Knight, Winnsboro Main Street Manager. “It’s a sad sight but one that we know is necessary for the time being. Suffice it to say, we’re all looking forward to the day when we can open our doors and celebrate a grand RE-opening for all our shops downtown.”
"We've been working ON the business instead of IN the business," said Sara Lindley, owner of Brush a Blowdry Bar in Thibodaux.
Danielle Stein, Thibodaux Main Street Director, points out Lindley is focusing her attention on aspects of the business she didn't have time for pre-coronavirus, such as renovations, updating systems, adding services for clients, increasing their social media presence with a variety of content, including video tutorials staying connected with their clients from a business perspective as well as a personal side, and have begun selling products through their social media pages and offering free delivery services.
The Impact of COVID-19 on Small Businesses report is based on the first and most extensive survey to date assessing the impact of the pandemic on small businesses, especially those that employ 20 or fewer people. Nearly 6000 small business owners responded to the survey, of whom 91 percent own businesses with staff of fewer than 20 people.
The report, released as the federal government races to address the worst financial crisis this nation has seen since the Great Depression, calls on Congress to fund the U.S. Small Business Administration and partner organizations like local Main Street programs and Chambers of Commerce to expand technical assistance to small businesses. These local economic development organizations act as critical connectors and educators for our nation’s smallest employers and can help ensure stimulus dollars reach these businesses. These programs not only play a vital role in stabilizing local economies throughout the crisis but will expedite the recovery process once the pandemic subsides.
