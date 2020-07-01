The share of Louisiana residents who say they have some or a lot of trust in the state’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic was 77.1 percent, according to a new study by Northwestern and three other universities.
In contrast, 9.7 percent of the state’s residents said their level of trust in Louisiana coronavirus policies was “Not at all,” and 13.2 percent of state residents responded “Not too much” to the trust question.
Overall, Americans’ trust in their institutions’ ability to respond to the COVID-19 emergency has dropped 8 percent since April, the analysis found. State residents’ trust in their particular state government’s handling of the virus threat went down 6 percent on average over the same time period, according to the study.
Confidence in medical professionals’ advice continues to exceed 90 percent, however.
The researchers also found that more than one-quarter of those surveyed in April and May nationally described symptoms that would amount to moderate to severe depression.
