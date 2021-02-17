Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III issued the first handful of subpoenas earlier this month seeking testimony before a trial as part of his ongoing lawsuit against Fourth Judicial District Court officials who allegedly conspired to conceal illegal activity at the court.
As of Tuesday, Palowsky's attorney, Sedric Banks, of Monroe, has asked the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court's office to issue subpoenas to four individuals since Feb. 1.
The individuals receiving subpoenas included Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Sharon Marchman, former court administrator Laura Hartt, deputy court administrator Julie Cunningham, and Monroe real estate appraiser Robert “Robbie” McBroom.
The subpoenas asked each individual to appear for a video-recorded deposition, which entails the taking of testimony in advance of a trial.
Marchman, Hartt and Cunningham were each involved in an investigation of Campbell after court officials began investigating whether the law clerk was paid for hours she did not work.
According to court officials, Campbell was suspended without pay in May 2014 for failing to properly document her time sheets. The alleged discrepancies in Campbell's time sheets were investigated further by Louisiana State Police and the state Office of Inspector General in 2015.
In 2014, the judges asked Hartt, who was serving as the court administrator at the time, to investigate the matter with Cunningham, who was then serving as the court's human resources coordinator.
Hart and Cunningham questioned all the law clerks about time sheet discrepancies and resolved each discrepancy except for those pertaining to Campbell, according to the investigative report compiled by State Police in their Campbell probe.
“Campbell would not answer their questions and claimed there was no problem since her Judges could reach her,” stated the investigative report. “They had eight full days where Campbell claimed to have worked but there was no record of her ever showing up.”
According to an April 2014 report written by Cunningham, Campbell recorded working on days when she was not at the courthouse from January 2014 to April 2014. On some of those days, Campbell was paid for working seven hours on days when she was at the doctor's office, playing tennis, or flying from New York to Monroe, according to Cunningham's report.
Marchman has claimed that courthouse video surveillance footage showing who entered and exited the courthouse confirmed Hartt and Cunningham's findings about Campbell's work attendance.
In a recorded audio interview with investigators in 2015, Campbell claimed her time sheets were “more of an estimate” of her work rather than a record of how many hours she worked.
Campbell was issued a written warning and reprimand for failing to comply with the court's written policies on work attendance.
Meanwhile, the other individual issued a subpoena to give testimony during a deposition this month was McBroom, the local real estate appraiser.
Based on The Ouachita Citizen's review of court records, there is no previous mention of McBroom in the Campbell suit court record.
Log In
