Louisiana voting and civil rights advocates have filed a federal lawsuit against the Louisiana secretary of state, challenging the state House and Senate maps approved by the Legislature last month.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund filed the lawsuit last week on behalf of Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute, the Louisiana NAACP and several individual voters over alleged violations of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Section 2 prohibits discrimination in voting practices or procedures based on race, color or membership in a language minority group.
The plaintiffs cited 2020 census figures that showed Louisiana’s total black voting age population increased by 7.22% over the past decade, while the white population decreased by 6.3%. Plaintiffs argued lawmakers did not sufficiently account for the shift when crafting new state House and Senate districts.
When accounting for other minority groups, the voting age population of minorities in Louisiana comprises 42% of the population, while white voters represent about 58% of the voting age population. Legislative maps approved in February fail to reflect that reality, according to the lawsuit.
“The new maps maintain the discriminatory status quo,” the lawsuit reads. “Under the 2022 State Legislative Maps, white voters, who only comprise only 58% of the voting-age population, will control election outcomes in over 70% of the seats.”
The lawsuit was filed the same day Gov. John Bel Edwards addressed the Legislature on the first day of the 2022 regular session.
In the governor’s final state of the state address, he discussed his disappointment with the Legislature’s failure to expand opportunities for minorities to elect a representative of their choice and voiced support for an independent redistricting commission for the future.
