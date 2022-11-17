Ouachita Parish Schools Superintendent Don Coker, who has served as superintendent since 2015, announced his retirement earlier this week.
At a School Board meeting on Tuesday, Coker said he did not plan to leave his position until July 4, 2023, after a new superintendent had been appointed. The School Board plans to begin the search for a new superintendent this December.
“I think I will be leaving this School Board and this school system in great shape with the caliber and the quality of people that we have here,” Coker said.
Coker worked for 43 years in the school system, which included six years at Holly Ridge High School in Rayville and 17 years as principal of Calhoun Middle School.
Several School Board members on Tuesday wished Coker well in retirement and thanked him for the decades he spent working in Ouachita Parish Schools.
“Going through COVID and all the things we’ve had the last few years, he has done a fantastic job,” said School Board member Dabo Graves.
Coker said weathering the pandemic gave him confidence in the resilience of the parish school system.
“The last three years have not been a party,” Coker said. “It has been challenging, but in the same sense it’s been rewarding.”
School Board member Shere May said she had worked with Coker for several years and commended him on a job well done.
“It’s been a joy for me to know you and work with you, and I appreciate all that you’ve put into the system as superintendent,” May said. “I’ve only been on the School Board for four years, but it’s been wonderful to serve with a superintendent and a board like we have. We’re really blessed.”
School Board President Jerry Hicks told Coker he looked forward to working with him until next July.
“Dr. Coker, you have been really efficient in your job,” Hicks said. “I certainly appreciate the job you’ve done.”
Coker said with 43 years under his belt and his wife’s retirement coming up in December, it was time to move on to the next chapter.
“It’s just time,” Coker said. “There’s some things my wife and I want to do — We want to spend more time with family and do some traveling. We’ve worked all our lives and now it’s time to be able to do something else.”
Coker said some of the accomplishments he was most proud of included maintaining school performance scores and being able to finally have a central office for the system’s employees.
“Being able to have all of them in one campus is huge,” Coker said. “Using our facility here not only district wise, but regionally and for state meetings, has been a huge benefit for our school system.”
But in all his time serving in the school system, Coker said the kids were what made it worthwhile.
“It’s kind of like a big family,” Coker said. “And that’s the atmosphere I’ve tried to make in running the district. You want to care about each other and try to take care of each other. You can’t please everybody unfortunately, but you do your best and try to keep the students as top priority.”
