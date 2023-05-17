The state Supreme Court’s judicial oversight branch has repeatedly brushed aside complaints that Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson, of Monroe, violated ethical canons for judges, a retired justice says.
In a Feb. 17 letter to the Judiciary Commission, retired Justice Chet Traylor referred to two different criminal cases in which Jefferson “had once again disregarded the safety of the public that he serves.”
In his letter, Traylor indicated knowledge of complaints submitted to the Judiciary Commission. On behalf of the Supreme Court, the Judiciary Commission’s members—judges, attorneys and citizens—provide judicial oversight and investigate complaints of judicial misconduct.
Traylor, of Winnsboro, served as an associate justice on the Supreme Court from 1997 to 2009. Before then, he served as a judge in the Fifth Judicial District Court for more than 10 years. Since his retirement, Traylor has served as an ad hoc, or special appointed judge, at the Fourth Judicial District Court in Monroe.
“It has come to my attention that numerous complaints have been filed with your office regarding the actions of Judge Larry Jefferson (4th JDC),” Traylor wrote. “These complaints stem from the release of dangerous individuals into our community and among other things, acts in violation of the ethical canons.”
The Ouachita Citizen obtained a copy of the letter in which Traylor claimed Jefferson’s “complete lack of judicial discipline is unnecessarily risking the lives of the citizen(s) and law enforcement officer(s) of Ouachita Parish.”
Though “numerous complaints” were filed with the Judiciary Commission about Jefferson, none were investigated by the Judiciary Commission, according to Traylor.
“That includes complaints made on civil suits,” Traylor wrote.
When asked about the matter, the Supreme Court and Judiciary Commission’s spokesman, Robert Gunn, directed The Ouachita Citizen to Supreme Court rules that shrouds in confidentiality any complaints or information submitted to the Judiciary Commission.
“Because of this confidentiality, I am unable to confirm or deny the existence of any complaints nor would I have any knowledge of nor could confirm or deny the existence of any Judiciary Commission investigation,” Gunn said.
DEVONTAE COLEMAN
In his letter, Traylor referred to Devontae Coleman, a Monroe man who was arrested for second-degree murder in 2019 while he was on home arrest and awaiting trial for a 2017 charge of second-degree murder.
Coleman, 24, arrested in 2017 for shooting and killing his cousin, Junius Benton, during an armed confrontation between two feuding groups.
Afterward, Jefferson met privately with Coleman’s mother, according to Traylor’s letter.
“Each time the District Attorney would file a motion to revoke, Judge Jefferson would deny the motion,” Traylor wrote. “On one occasion the Defendant’s mother went to Judge Jefferson’s office the day before a hearing on some new charges. The next day a previous motion to revoke was denied and the bond lowered on a new charge. Two days after the mother’s visit to the Judge’s Office, the defendant was released into the public on his monitor yet again.”
Coleman violated the terms of his court-ordered curfew. Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew’s office filed another motion to revoke in February 2019, but Jefferson did not rule on the motion until June 2019 when he denied it.
Months later, Coleman faced another charge of second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing Darrell Stevenson in September 2019. Coleman was wearing an ankle monitor at the time.
During a bench trial before Jefferson in April 2021, Jefferson found Coleman guilty of negligent homicide for the killing of Benton. Jefferson later sentenced Coleman to three years at hard labor. Jefferson’s ruling is currently on appeal.
In a court hearing Oct. 31, 2022, Coleman pleaded guilty to illegal use of a weapon as part of a plea agreement in which the charges of second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit second-degree murder were dropped.
Jefferson sentenced Coleman to serve two years in prison with credit for time already served in prison.
The district attorney’s office asked the court to note that the mother of the victim, Stevenson, did not appear at the scheduled meeting.
According to Traylor, video footage of Jefferson’s private meeting with Coleman’s mother had been preserved and a complaint to the Judiciary Commission was made.
“What may be even more to the point, Judge Jefferson met ex-parte with the defendant’s mother who was carrying an envelope which was delivered to Judge Jefferson,” Traylor wrote.
Traylor claimed the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office had a video recording of this meeting.
“The (Sheriff’s Office) provided a video of this and the most troubling aspect is that no one from the Judiciary Commission has come to Ouachita Parish to investigate any complaint,” Traylor wrote.
Since his sentencing in the Stevenson case last October, Coleman was arrested again for threatening to shoot and kill a police officer.
In early March, a Monroe police officer stopped Coleman and removed the suspect from his automobile after observing clouds of smoke coming from the rear tires of a red Dodge Charger in a gas station parking lot.
“While walking Coleman to my (patrol) unit, he began...pulling away and once at my unit, Coleman faced toward me and advised, ‘I’m going to put that iron on your p***y a**,” stated the March arrest report. “In my experience, the statement Coleman made refers to him shooting me with a handgun. After placing Coleman inside my unit, he proceeded to kick me above my groin while sitting in the back seat of my unit.”
He was booked on battery of a police officer, threatening a police officer, careless operation and resisting an officer.
Last month, before Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Stephens Winters, Coleman pleaded not guilty to all charges.
“This defendant is constantly arrested and then released with no accountability for his actions,” Traylor wrote. “As in the case of the previous complaints to you the safety of the public is of the utmost importance. This lack of holding a defendant accountable, questionable meetings and transfer of undisclosed written material is of great concern. This ex-parte communication has never been disclosed to the District Attorney’s office.”
ERIC NABORS
Another complaint mentioned in Traylor’s letter involved Judge Jefferson’s disregard for a jury’s verdict declaring Eric Nabors, of Monroe, guilty of murder in late 2017 for the killing of a two-year-old child.
A unanimous jury found Nabors guilty of second-degree murder, but Jefferson annulled the jury’s verdict and found Nabors guilty of negligent homicide instead. The Second Circuit Court of Appeal reversed Jefferson and ordered him to reinstate the jury’s verdict. Jefferson also was compelled to sentence Nabors to life in prison at hard labor.
Jefferson’s actions in that case placed the public at risk, especially the mother of the slain child whose life was threatened, according to Traylor.
Writing to the Judiciary Commission, Traylor stated, “As you are already aware, Judge Jefferson’s decision in this case has allowed a convicted murderer to roam free in Ouachita Parish. At the time of filing this complaint we advised you that Nabors had already been arrested once for threatening the victim’s mother and had as of July 25, 2018, done it again.”
Last month, Jefferson scheduled a court hearing for late June when Nabors’ application for post-conviction relief would be considered. In December 2022, Nabors filed that application, claiming that his legal counsel was ineffective in defending him during the criminal proceeding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.