The state Supreme Court declined to rule on a legal battle between Gov. John Bel Edwards and the state Legislature about the authority to impose restrictions during a public health emergency.
In October, Edwards filed a lawsuit in state court defending his COVID-19 public health emergency proclamation after a group of Republican members of the state House of Representatives signed a petition challenging the proclamation.
The House petition relied on state law allowing a majority of either chamber in the Legislature to overturn a public health emergency order from the governor. The House petition directs Edwards to issue another proclamation canceling his COVID-19 public health emergency order for a period of seven days.
In early November, 19th Judicial District Court Judge William Morvant, of Baton Rouge, ruled in Edwards' favor by declaring the House petition unconstitutional.
In a per curiam order, the Supreme Court vacated Morvant's ruling and decided the district court acted “prematurely” by declaring the House petition unconstitutional. The high court remanded the case to Morvant's courtroom to decide other issues first.
“The case is remanded to the district court, which is instructed to rule upon all non-constitutional arguments, reaching the constitutional challenge only if such a challenge is essential to resolution of the case,” stated the Supreme Court's order.
The Supreme Court's order appeared to refer to Edwards' argument that the House petition was null and void because it failed to meaningfully consult with a public health authority before it filed its petition.
“While we acknowledge this case presents some novel issues which are important to the citizens of our state, we find it is unwise to depart from this bedrock principle of orderly statutory interpretation,” stated the Supreme Court order. “Rather, it is critical a case must reach this court in the proper procedural posture to warrant our review of a ruling on constitutionality.”
Associate Justice John Weimer dissented from the decision issued by the other six justices at the Supreme Court.
According to Weimer, both Edwards and the House had asked the Supreme Court to consider the constitutional question, making it ready for action by the high court. The Supreme Court's decision in favor of “proper procedural posture” ignored the case's context, according to Weimer.
“Given the context and conditions under which this case arises, I believe this court has a responsibility to address the constitutional issue presented and resolve it: a task squarely within this court's province and duty,” Weimer said. “Undoubtedly, the question raised is a matter of utmost importance to the health and welfare of both the citizens of this state and the economy, arising in the context of an unabating public health emergency brought on by a worldwide pandemic. This issue is concrete and focused. During a crisis such as the present one, uncertainty as to whether the Governor's proclamations can be overridden by one chamber of the Legislature has a potential adverse impact on public compliance and public confidence. A decision on the constitutional issue will resolve that uncertainty.”
